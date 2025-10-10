Ather launches Service Carnival for the festive season with offers and check-ups

Ather Energy Limited has announced the Ather Service Carnival , a limited-period nationwide maintenance initiative that will run from October 9 to 18, 2025. The campaign was launched to provide Ather EV owners with an opportunity to ensure their e-scooters are in optimal working condition through the festive season. The Bengaluru-based company’s program offers a curated set of services and exclusive benefits, making routine maintenance more accessible and rewarding for customers across its growing network.

The Ather Service Carnival includes a free 15-point vehicle health check-up, available at the nearest service centres. This comprehensive assessment covers key scooter components, including brakes, tyres, suspension, and electronic systems. The check-up helps owners identify potential issues early on, ensuring their Ather scooters remain safe and reliable for everyday use and longer rides during the holidays.

Festive discounts on maintenance services

In addition to the health check-up, the campaign offers festive discounts across multiple maintenance services. Customers can receive 10 per cent off on paid labour and brake pads, 15 per cent off on painted body parts, and 20 per cent off on polish services. These offers can help reduce the overall cost of upkeep. Appointments and additional information are available through Ather’s service centres, of which there are over 400 across India as of September 30, 2025.

Also Read : Ather pips Ola to take No. 3 spot in September e-two-wheeler sales, TVS leads

Ather’s service ecosystem

The Service Carnival is part of Ather’s broader move to improve the ownership experience, which already benefits from programs such as Ather Care service plans, Ather ExpressCare, and the Gold Service Centres, which are premium facilities designed to offer faster, more efficient service at no extra cost. These programs aim to ensure transparent ownership and minimise downtime for customers.

Network expansion and footprint

Ather continues to expand its retail and manufacturing footprint in India. The company recently hit a milestone of having established 500 Experience Centres across the nation and aims to reach 700 by the end of FY26. On the manufacturing front, the company operates two plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with one for vehicle assembly and another for battery production. Ather is in the process of establishing a third facility (Factory 3.0) in Bidkin, Maharashtra, aiming to meet rising demand among consumers while maintaining its support infrastructure.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: