Ather Rizta's success helps drive brand’s market share to 15% in Q4 FY2025

With just days left to roll out its IPO (Initial Public Offering), Ather Energy managed to grab a significant milestone, grabbing a 15 per cent market share in India’s electric scooter segment in the last quarter (January to March) of FY2025. The electric two-wheeler maker’s market share rose from about 11 per cent in Q3 (October to December) FY2025, with its new family e-scooter, the Rizta , leading its sales chart. Meanwhile, rival Ola Electric’s market share slipped to 21 per cent during the last quarter, down from 30 per cent.

The market share for Ather rose from about 11 per cent in Q3 FY2025 to 15 per cent in Q4 backed by the new family e-scooter, the Rizta, leading its sales chart.

Ather Energy saw the biggest jump quarter-on-quarter between the top four players in the electric scooter segment. South India remained the manufacturer’s base and its strongest market across the country, with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu leading the pack and giving Ather double-digit growth. That said, sales in Gujarat saw a significant rise from five per cent in July 2024 to 25 per cent in December last year. Similarly, sales in Maharashtra witnessed a double-digit growth between September and March, according to Vahan sales data.

The Rizta has helped drive Ather's overall volumes up in the last quarter with the brand placed fourth in the top four e-scooter sellers in the country

The Rizta also managed to open the northern belt for Ather, especially in Delhi. Vahan sales data suggests that Ather acquired a 15 per cent share in the national capital, up by 7 per cent year-on-year, beating segment-leader Bajaj.

Ather Rizta Features

The Ather Rizta has been instrumental in helping the manufacturer gain a strong foothold across markets. Based on the same 450 series platform, the Rizta has been optimised to address family-use sensibilities with its rounded design, flat floorboard, the largest seat in the segment, and big 34-litre under-seat storage. It’s also more rounded with 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery options with a maximum range of 160 km (IDC) on a single charge.

The Rizta is targeted at family buyers who also appreciate a tech-enabled scooter, which is why it gets a tech-savvy digital console (non-touchscreen), along with add-on features such as Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Skid Control, Fall-Safe shutdown, WhatsApp notifications, Alexa voice commands and more.

Ather Energy IPO

Ather Energy is now gearing up to introduce its IPO on April 28, with a price band between ₹304 and ₹321. The public issue is for ₹2,626 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹354.76 crore. Existing shareholders, including founders and early backers, will offload a portion of their holdings. Between April and December 2024, Ather reported a revenue of ₹1,578.9 crore, registering a 28 per cent year-on-year growth. The company’s net loss stood at ₹577.9 crore, narrowed by over 25 per cent over the last financial year. The company’s overall valuation is said to be ₹11,956 crore.

