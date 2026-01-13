HT Auto
Ather Rizta Z Gets Tamil Language On Its Dash Update Starting Feb '26

Ather Rizta Z gets Tamil language on its dash update starting Feb '26

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 13 Jan 2026, 10:16 am
  • Ather Energy will roll out an OTA update for the Rizta Z scooter to include Tamil as a dashboard language starting February 2026. This enhancement aims to improve connected features for Tamil-speaking riders, following previous updates for Hindi and Kannada.

Ather Rizta Z Tamil
Ather Rizta Z electric scooter will now gain Tamil language support on its digital dashboard through a phased over-the-air software update.
Ather Rizta Z Tamil
Ather Energy has expanded the Rizta Z’s in-vehicle software to include Tamil, according to the company, with an over-the-air (OTA) update rolling out in phases starting February 2026. This update aims to enhance the scooter’s connected features for Tamil-speaking riders. Rizta Z owners will be able to choose Tamil as the dashboard language once the OTA update is received. Ather explained that the phased rollout will help the company monitor performance and address any issues before the update is deployed to all scooters.

A deliberate push toward regionalisation

Ather first announced a multi-language dashboard for the Rizta family scooter last year; the system is designed to accommodate eight Indian languages. The company has already activated Hindi and Kannada, and plans to progressively enable Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Telugu, and Malayalam after the Tamil launch.

Ather 450X Gets Infinite Cruise via OTA Update

Product context and features

The Ather Rizta line is pitched at family users and is offered in Rizta S and Rizta Z trims with variants that claim IDC ranges of 123 km and 159 km. Practicality is a selling point: the scooter provides a 34-litre under-seat bin plus an optional 22-litre front storage accessory, totalling 56 litres of capacity, along with a roomy floorboard and a large seat.

Safety and connected features include SkidControl, Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), live location sharing and tow & theft alerts. The Rizta Z also supports ‘Ping My Scooter’ and was earmarked for a touchscreen upgrade at Ather Community Day 2025, a change the company says will deepen the scooter’s digital experience alongside its regional language support.

Ather Energy to hike electric scooter prices by up to 3,000 from January 1

What this means for customers

For Tamil-speaking owners, the dashboard update reduces friction in daily use by presenting menus, alerts and navigation in a familiar language. For Ather, the rollout reinforces a product strategy that couples hardware updates with software improvements delivered remotely, an increasingly common approach among connected EV manufacturers.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, framed the Tamil launch as part of a broader regional focus, saying, “Tamil Nadu has been an important market for Ather from the beginning, both in terms of our manufacturing presence and our growing rider base. After the Kannada dashboard rollout, bringing Tamil to the Rizta Z dashboard on the occasion of Pongal felt like a natural next step."

First Published Date: 13 Jan 2026, 10:16 am IST
