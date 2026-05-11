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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Rizta Sales Cross 3 Lakh Units; Accounts For 76% Of Ather Sales

Ather Rizta sales cross 3 lakh units; accounts for 76% of Ather sales

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 11 May 2026, 16:49 pm
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  • Ather Rizta becomes the company’s best-selling electric scooter, helping boost Ather’s market share outside South India during FY2026.

Ather Rizta S 3.7 kWh
Ather Rizta has crossed the 3 lakh sales milestone within two years of launch. The family-focused electric scooter now accounts for nearly 76 per cent of Ather’s overall FY2026 sales portfolio.
Ather Rizta S 3.7 kWh
Ather Rizta has crossed the 3 lakh sales milestone within two years of launch. The family-focused electric scooter now accounts for nearly 76 per cent of Ather’s overall FY2026 sales portfolio.
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Ather Energy announced that its family-focused electric scooter, the Ather Rizta, has crossed cumulative sales of 3 lakh units within two years of launch.

Positioned as the most accessible e-scooter in the lineup, the Rizta is now the company’s highest-selling product, accounting for a significant chunk of its market share. According to the Bengaluru-based EV maker, the scooter had crossed the 2 lakh-unit sales mark in December 2025 and surpassed another 1 lakh units in the five months that followed.

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Ather claims the Rizta accounted for approximately 76 per cent of its overall sales portfolio during FY2026. The company said the scooter played a major role in helping it strengthen its market share in several regions outside Southern India.

As per data cited by Ather from the Vahan portal and Telangana Vehicle Online Sales records, the company’s market share in states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha increased from 4.1 per cent in Q1 FY25 to 17.3 per cent in Q4 FY26. In the northern states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, the company registered more than threefold growth in market share in the same period.

Also Read : Honda WN7 electric bike design patented in India

Ather Rizta: Key highlights

The Rizta has a top speed of 80 kmph. The electric motor puts out a power output of 4.3 kW and a peak torque output of 22 Nm. The 0-40 kmph acceleration time is of 4.7 seconds and gradeability is of 15 degrees.
The Rizta has a top speed of 80 kmph. The electric motor puts out a power output of 4.3 kW and a peak torque output of 22 Nm. The 0-40 kmph acceleration time is of 4.7 seconds and gradeability is of 15 degrees.

Developed with a focus on practicality and comfort, the Ather Rizta features a large seat, spacious floorboard, and a combined storage capacity of 56 litres, including 34 litres under the seat and a 22-litre front storage compartment. The scooter also comes equipped with connected and safety-related features such as SkidControl, theft alerts, and tow alerts.

There are two battery packs on offer: a 2.9 kWh unit delivering up to 123 km and a 3.7 kWh unit that takes it all the way up to 160 km (IDC).

Ather sells the Rizta in two main variants, with the top-spec Z offering a 17.7 cm TFT cluster with integrated Google Maps navigation, pillion backrest, live location sharing, and an expanded colour palette.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 11 May 2026, 16:49 pm IST
TAGS: electric two wheeler electric scooter electric vehicles evs ather energy ather rizta

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