Ather Rizta’s digital console now supports 8 regional languages via OTA update

Ather Energy has updated the Rizta electric scooter with a new multi-language interface. The Ather Rizta now supports eight regional languages - Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada - in addition to English. The new language compatibility will be available for existing Ather customers via an over-the-air (OTA) update. The company has announced that the rollout begins with the Hindi dashboard, while the other regional languages will follow soon.

Ather Energy states that Indians show a strong preference for engaging with digital content in their regional languages. The company quoted the Internet in India 2024 report by IAMAI and Kantar that suggests that 98 per cent of internet users accessed content in Indic languages last year, whether reading articles, watching videos, or gathering information. This has prompted the electric two-wheeler maker to bring multiple languages to its dashboard.

The multi-language dashboard is available on the top-spec Ather Rizta Z variant

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy Limited, said, “Since the beginning we have designed and built our technology and products from the ground up, keeping the needs of Indian consumers in mind. Our aim has always been to deliver quality user experiences that make our scooters more engaging. Given India’s rich diversity, and the pride that people take in their regional languages, our intent was to make our scooters more user-friendly. We believe the multi-language dashboard would allow the riders to personalise their scooters in the language of their preference.“

The multi-language dashboard will be available to the Ather Rizta Z models via the OTA update. Apart from the multiple languages, the AtherStack offers a host of other features on the electric scooter including FallSafe detection, AutoHold, and WhatsApp notifications, along with live location sharing, ping my scooter, Alexa integration, and more. The e-scooter also gets Skid Control, which is essentially traction control. The Rizta Z has a 7-inch TFT display but is a non-touchscreen unit.

Ather Rizta Specifications

The Ather Rizta Z variant gets two battery pack options - 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh. The former packs 123 km of range, while the latter gets 159 km (IDC) of range. Power comes from the 4.3 kW (5.7 bhp) and 22 Nm of peak torque. 0-40 kmph comes up in 4.7 seconds while the top speed is restricted to 80 kmph on all variants. The Ather Rizta range is priced between ₹1.10 lakh and ₹1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). 202

