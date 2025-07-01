Ather Rizta S 3.7kWh variant launched at 1.37 lakh, offers 159 km claimed range

The Ather Rizta lineup has been expanded with the addition of the Rizta S 3.7 kWh battery pack variant. Priced at ₹1.37 lakh, ex-showroom, the new variant sits above the Rizta Z 2.9 kWh variant which is priced at ₹1.31 lakh, ex-showroom.

The new variant features the larger 3.7 kWh battery pack which was earlier available with the Rizta Z 3.7 kWh variant. With the larger battery pack, Ather claims that the new variant can cover 159 km on a single charge.

The new variant features the larger 3.7 kWh battery pack which was earlier available with the Rizta Z 3.7 kWh variant. With the larger battery pack, Ather claims that the new variant can cover 159 km on a single charge. Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy Limited, said, "The Rizta has resonated strongly with families across the country, and the recent milestone of crossing 1 lakh Rizta scooters is a testament to the strong demand that we are seeing. As an ongoing quest to expand our portfolio addressing different consumer needs, we are excited to introduce the Rizta S with a higher range."

Also Read : Ather to reveal low-cost EL platform, new concepts at Community Day in August

Despite the larger battery, the new variant retains all the convenience features that define the Rizta experience. The spacious 34-litre underseat storage easily accommodates daily essentials and is expandable by 22 liters with the addition of Frunk. The Rizta S with 3.7kWh battery pack variant comes with the option of Ather's comprehensive warranty programme, 'Ather Eight70’, that provides a comprehensive 8-year or 80,000 km (whichever comes first) warranty that guarantees a minimum 70 per cent battery health over the ownership period.

Ather Rizta S 3.7 kWh: Features

The new Ather Rizta S 3.7kWh variant comes with a 7-inch DeepView Display offering Turn-by-Turn Navigation. For convenience and safety, the scooter has AutoHold, Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal, Tow & Theft Alerts, Find my scooter, and Alexa Skills. The 3.7kWh variant will also be able to receive OTA updates.

Also watch: Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man? | Colours, price, features, range

The scooter comes with access to Ather's comprehensive fast-charging network, the Ather Grid, which now spans over 3900 charging points across the country. For home charging, the variant includes Ather's efficient charging solution, ensuring convenient overnight charging for daily use.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: