Ather Rizta now 15,000 dearer. Avail the 'February Family Treat' benefits

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2025, 14:35 PM
  • Ather Energy is offering over 15,000 in benefits on the Rizta scooter, with varying discounts across states.
Ather Rizta
The Ather Rizta has attracted discounts of up to ₹15,000 for the month of February.
Ather Rizta
The Ather Rizta has attracted discounts of up to ₹15,000 for the month of February.

Ather Energy is offering benefits of over 15,000 on the Rizta family-oriented scooter. The combination of discounts and benefits offered on the scooter vary in states like Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Goa than the rest of India.

Ather Rizta: Offer details

In Gujarat, the EV bike maker is offering a cash benefit of 10,000 along with instant discounts on credit card EMIs up to 7,500.

In Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Goa, the manufacturer is offering an instant discount of up to 7,500 on credit card EMIs. Along with the discount, there is also a free Eight70 warranty worth 4,999 on offer and a free Halo Bit of up to 2,999 being offered.

For the rest of India, the Rizta gets a cash benefit of 15,000 and an additional instant discount of up to 7,500 on credit card EMIs.

Also Read : Ather Rizta’s digital console now supports 8 regional languages via OTA update

Ather Rizta: Battery, performance & range

The Ather Rizta is available in three variants namely the S, the Z 2.9 kWh and the Z 3.7 kWh. The Rizta S and Z variants pack a 2.9 kWh battery pack with a range of 123 km (IDC) on a single charge. The top-spec Rizta Z gets a 3.9 kWh battery pack with a range of range of 159 km (IDC). Power comes from the 4.3 kW (5.7 bhp) and 22 Nm of peak torque. 0-40 kmph comes up in 4.7 seconds while the top speed is restricted to 80 kmph on all variants.

Watch: Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man? | Colours, price, features, range

Also Read : Ather EV owner sets electric scooter on fire in Chennai. Here's why

Ather Rizta: Features

Other features include a 7-inch LCD screen on the S trim, while a 7-inch TFT display is available on the higher Z variants. Both get Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The electric scooter also shows WhatsApp notifications, Alexa voice assistance, and more. Other features include Skid Control, which is essential traction control, while the top variant also gets the Magic Twist feature bringing more controlled regenerative braking. The premium features are available via the Pro packs priced from 13,000, going up to 20,000.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2025, 14:35 PM IST
