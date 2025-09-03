Ather Rizta gets touchscreen enabled through OTA update

It is a good day if you are Ather Rizta 's owner because the company has started rolling out a new software update, which will enable the touchscreen on the electric scooter. It is important to note that only the Z variants of the Rizta will get the update for the touchscreen.

Initially, there was no plan to offer a touchscreen with the Rizta. The touch layer was always present underneath the screen, but it was not enabled because it was supposed to get removed in the later production units due to a supplier issue. Fortunately, that issue got solved and the brand did a research where they noticed that most people were opting for the AtherStack Pro and they were utilising the features and software that the brand built. So, Ather decided to roll out a software update that has enabled the touchscreen on the Rizta Zs.

Ather also offers a joystick that makes it a tad bit easier to control the screen while you are on a move.

AtherStack 7: All You Need to Know

Ather’s latest software update, AtherStack 7, brings a suite of smart new features aimed at making riding safer, more intuitive, and better connected than ever.

Smarter Interactions on the Go

Natural voice commands are now supported, allowing riders to control key functions without needing to rely solely on manual inputs. Whether it’s checking scooter status or adjusting settings, interaction is now more seamless and hands-free.

The update also introduces Proactive Alerts, which deliver real-time warnings about potential hazards and system issues — helping ensure riders don’t miss critical updates while on the move.

New Safety Features: Pothole and Crash Alerts

A standout feature in AtherStack 7 is Pothole Alerts, powered by an onboard IMU system. As riders navigate, the system detects potholes and issues warnings through both the dashboard and voice prompts.

Crash Alerts have also been added. In case of an accident, the scooter can now notify emergency contacts with the rider’s live location. Ather claims the system can differentiate between minor and major crashes, and displays emergency contacts on the dashboard for bystanders to assist if the rider is unconscious.

Enhanced Security: ParkSafe and LockSafe

Urban theft and towing are common concerns, and Ather addresses these with two new features:

ParkSafe uses a national database of known tow zones to alert riders when they’re parking in high-risk areas.

LockSafe detects tampering attempts and instantly alerts the owner. Riders can remotely immobilise the scooter using the Ather mobile app for added security.

Introducing Infinite Cruise

After rolling out features like Magic Twist, Auto Hold, and Traction Control, Ather now brings Infinite Cruise — a unique take on cruise control designed for city riding.

Combining Cruise Control, Hill Control, and Crawl Control, Infinite Cruise allows the rider to set a speed with a button press. To speed up, twist the throttle; to slow down, either apply brakes or use negative throttle. The system then locks in the new speed automatically — even as low as 10 km/h — making it perfect for stop-and-go traffic.

Infinite Cruise will be available on the Ather 450 Apex and is also compatible with all 450 Apex scooters manufactured in 2025.

