Ather Rizta crosses 1 lakh unit retail sales milestone

Ather Energy has announced that they have sold over 1 lakh units of the Rizta electric scooter in the Indian market within a year of its launch. The Rizta is the brand's first family electric scooter and seems like it has been quite well. Ather Energy says that Rizta has accounted for around 60 per cent of Ather’s total sales volume, following its launch last year. The Rizta was first unveiled at the Ather Community Day in April 2024 and retails began from June 2024 across the country.

Rizta has broadened Ather's product range and has been instrumental in reaching a significantly larger consumer base within the nation. Following the ramp-up of deliveries in Q2 FY25, Ather has experienced a notable rise in market share across essential states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Additionally, the Rizta, in conjunction with the Ather 450 series, has facilitated Ather's ascent to the position of the leading brand in South India by Q4 FY25, according to Vahan data.

Commenting on this milestone, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “Hitting the 1 lakh milestone with the Rizta is a big moment for us. The Rizta, which was built from the ground up with a focus on addressing the needs of Indian families, has played a key role in expanding our reach and connecting with a much wider set of customers. It combines practically everything a family scooter needs: a spacious and comfortable seat, ample storage, safety features, and reliability to make everyday commuting effortless; all that packaged in great design that Ather has come to be known for. In less than a year since its launch, the Rizta has helped us grow our market share significantly across multiple states, broadened our consumer profile, and accelerated adoption in states where our presence was earlier limited."

What is the price of the Ather Rizta?

The prices start at ₹1.10 lakh and goes up to ₹1.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

How is the Range, battery and performance of the Ather Rizta?

Ather Energy presents the Rizta equipped with a 2.9 kWh battery, capable of covering a distance of up to 123 km on a single charge. In comparison, the version with a 3.7 kWh battery pack provides an enhanced range of 159 km. Both models are powered by the same PMS electric motor that is utilized in the 450S electric scooter. The motor in the Rizta allows for acceleration from 0 to 40 km/h in merely 3.7 seconds, reaching a maximum speed of 80 km/h.

Ather further indicates that the 2.9 kWh battery can be charged from a completely depleted state to 80 percent in 5 hours and 45 minutes when using standard chargers, whereas the 3.7 kWh variant necessitates 4 hours and 30 minutes for a complete charge.

Moreover, the larger battery is equipped with fast charging capabilities. By utilizing the Ather Grid, users can replenish 15 km of range in just 10 minutes. The battery pack is constructed to be IP67 rated, providing protection against dust and water.

