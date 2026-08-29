Ather Konarc launched at 99,999 with up to 200 km range

Ather has launched the Konarc electric scooter in India at a starting price of ₹99,999. The new scooter is the first Ather model to use the company’s EL platform, which was announced last year. The Konarc gets a steel unibody chassis and a metal body. It rides on a 14-inch front wheel and a 12-inch rear wheel, with 90/90-14 and 100/90-12 tyres respectively.

The scooter has a 1,352 mm wheelbase, which Ather says is the longest in its range and among scooters sold in India. Suspension travel stands at 90 mm at the front and 100 mm at the rear. The scooter also gets a 31-litre underseat storage space.

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Three variants available at launch

Ather has announced the Konarc S in 100 km, 125 km, and 161 km IDC-range versions. The entry-level 100 km version is priced at ₹99,999 and will be delivered from Q1 2027. The 125 km version costs ₹1,21,999, while the 161 km version is priced at ₹1,44,999. Deliveries for both are scheduled to start in September 2026.

A 200 km Konarc S is also planned, with deliveries scheduled for Q3 2027. Ather has additionally announced Konarc Z versions with 125 km and 161 km IDC range, although prices for these versions are yet to be announced. The 100 km version uses a 2.1 kWh battery, while the 125 km and 161 km versions get 2.7 kWh and 3.5 kWh batteries respectively. All three use a PMSM motor with IP67 protection.

Up to 4.7 kW of power

The entry-level Konarc S produces 4 kW of peak power and 16 Nm of torque. The 125 km and 161 km versions make 4.7 kW and 16 Nm. All three have a claimed top speed of 70 kmph and can handle gradients of up to 16 degrees. The 100 km version takes 5 seconds to go from 0-40 kmph, while the 125 km and 161 km versions take 4.7 seconds.

Ather says the TrueRange figure is 80 km for the 100 km version, 100 km for the 125 km version and 130 km for the 161 km version. These figures are based on SmartEco mode, while the claimed IDC figures follow ARAI testing conditions.

AeBS makes its debut on Konarc

The Konarc gets a front disc brake with a rear drum brake. The 100 km version uses drum brakes at both ends, while the 125 km and 161 km versions get a 220 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum.

Ather has also introduced its Advanced Electronic Braking System, or AeBS, on the Konarc. The company says the system offers 20 per cent higher braking force and helps prevent the rear wheel from locking up. The scooter also gets AutoHold, FallSafe, AirWalk and Ather's Magic Twist system. Reverse assist is available through Park Assist.

Charging takes up to 5 hours 40 minutes

The Konarc comes with a 450W onboard charger. The 100 km version takes around four hours for a 0-80 per cent charge, while the 125 km and 161 km versions take 4 hours 30 minutes and 5 hours 40 minutes respectively.

A combined charger is available as an add-on for the 100 km version and comes as standard on the 161 km version. With it, charging times drop to around two hours for the 100 km version and 3 hours 10 minutes for the 161 km version. The scooter can add up to 13 km of range in 10 minutes on the 100 km version and 15 km in 10 minutes on the larger battery versions.

7-inch screen and 31-litre boot

The higher-spec versions get a 7-inch DeepView display, while the entry-level version uses a 4.2-inch unit. The Konarc also gets dual LED headlamps, Bluetooth and SIM connectivity, OTA updates and Ather's connected features.

Ather Connect is complimentary for three years and includes features such as remote charging status, Find My Scooter, theft and tow alerts and ride information. The scooter also gets a USB Type-C port with 18W charging, an underseat lamp and a mobile holder with USB charger as an accessory.

The Konarc gets a cushioned grabrail, centre stand and 31-litre boot. It is also available with a front USB charger and other accessories. The Konarc S will be offered in four colours, while the 100 km version gets two colour combinations according to the specification sheet.

Warranty

Ather is offering a three-year/30,000 km vehicle warranty and the same coverage for the standard battery warranty. With AtherStack Pro, buyers can opt for extended battery coverage of up to five years/60,000 km, with longer 8-year/80,000 km and 10-year/1 lakh km options also available as paid add-ons.

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