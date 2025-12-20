Ather Energy to Offer Vehicle Insurance Through New Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Friday announced its entry into the auto insurance distribution space with the launch of a wholly-owned subsidiary to offer vehicle insurance services to its growing customer base.

The new entity, which will operate as a Corporate Agent, will focus on offering auto insurance policies in partnership with multiple insurers for its customers across the country, it said.

The Bengaluru-based EV maker, which went public in May last year, currently offers the performance-oriented e-scooter 450X, and family-focussed models such as Rizta.

Ather's entry into auto insurance is part of the company's larger strategy to build a well-integrated ecosystem around its EV two-wheelers, spanning vehicles, charging infrastructure, servicing, accessories, and other ecosystem products, and now insurance, it said.

"Insurance is a critical part of a good ownership experience. By bringing insurance distribution closer to the Ather ecosystem, we can make it simpler, more transparent, and better aligned with how our customers actually use their vehicles," said Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy.

Over time, this also gives the company the ability to work with partners to design auto insurance products that reflect real EV usage, rather than adapting legacy frameworks, he added.

"This is a measured but deliberate step, focused on strengthening the ownership experience while building a capability that complements our core offering and scales with the business," Phokela asserted.

Through this platform, Ather said, it intends to work with multiple insurance partners, adding that by taking distribution in-house, Ather will also be able to innovate around EV-specific insurance products, simplify renewals, and potentially improve attach rates over time.

The move will enable Ather to streamline its insurance offerings, enhance customer experience, and generate a recurring revenue stream by leveraging its existing user base.

Since the platform will serve the company's existing users, there will be no additional customer acquisition costs, and it is expected to deliver steady, incremental revenue with limited investment, Ather Energy said.

