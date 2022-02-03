Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Electric Vehicles Ather Energy sells 2,825 electric scooters in January

Ather Energy sells 2,825 electric scooters in January

Ather Energy has registered growth of 366% last month over the corresponding period a year ago.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Feb 2022, 01:15 PM
Image of Ather 450X electric scooter.

Ather Energy has announced that it has managed to record sales of 2,825 electric scooters in the month of January 2022. The Bangalore-based electric two-wheeler has registered growth of 366% over the corresponding period a year ago.

(Also Read: Ather Energy targets production of one million electric scooters annually)

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹ 1.08 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avera Retrosa
₹ 1.08 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹ 1.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
White Carbon Motors Gt5
₹ 1.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio Plus
₹ 1.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Prevail Electric Prevail Electric Elite
₹ 1.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The company has recently expanded its retail footprint in January and opened new experience centres in Nagpur and Lucknow. Speaking about the sales performance, Ravneet Phokela, CBO, Ather Energy, said that the company was unable to meet the total demand mainly because of the supply chain challenges facing the industry right now. Elaborating on the company's strategic growth and the pace of retail expansion, he added that Ather is adding new experience centres in different parts of India to realize the rising demand for EVs. The company currently has 29 retail outlets and 304 fast-charging Ather Grid Points across 24 cities in India.

Meanwhile, Ather is also working on raising funds to ramp up its annual production capacity to one million scooters over the next three years. Tarun Mehta, Ather's co-founder and chief executive, told Reuters that it has been witnessing a surge in demand and the manufacturing process is being ramped up to meet the higher demand.

(Also Read: Ather Energy hopes EV subsidies under FAME II to continue beyond 2023)

Ather targets production of one million electric scooters annually. "Our plan was to not raise more capital and focus on growing the brand, but the rate of transition to electric and the pace at which the supply chain and capacities need to ramp is way faster than what we thought a year back," Mehta said.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2022, 01:09 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Ather Energy Ather electric scooters escooters EVs Ather India
Related Stories
Ather Energy targets production of one million electric scooters annually
30 Jan 2022
Hero MotoCorp sells 3.8 lakh two-wheelers in January 2022
02 Feb 2022
With an eye on electric cars after scooters, Ola to launch Futurefoundry
27 Jan 2022
Harley-Davidson rolls out eight new bikes as part of 2022 lineup
28 Jan 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India records 354,209 unit sales in January 2022
02 Feb 2022
TVS aims electric bicycle market, acquires Switzerland's largest e-bike company
27 Jan 2022
This city plans to get 250 four-wheel electric vehicles by end of March
29 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS