Ather Energy’s market share doubles in last quarter as demand for Rizta soars

After a lull in the first half of the year with stagnant sales, Ather Energy’s volumes are back on the rise as the electric two-wheeler maker witnessed strong demand in the last quarter. The company’s market share doubled in Q3 FY2025 (July to September) backed by the new Ather Rizta , its first-ever family electric scooter. The brand's market share rose from 7.9 per cent in July to 14.3 per cent in September this fiscal.

Ather sold an average of 11,287 units between July and September 2024, as per Vahan sales data. Retail sales stood at 10,211 units in June, 10,987 units in August and 12,692 units in September. The company’s volumes increased steadily in the last quarter backed by an expanding network and the Rizta’s roll out to customers. The family electric scooter is priced from ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and is slowly gaining traction against rivals like the TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.

Ather has been expanding its presence in the last quarter while ramping up deliveries of the new Rizta to customers

Ather’s rise in volumes also comes after a slump in sales in the first half of the year. The company retailed 16,508 units between April and June (Q1 FY2025), as per Vahan data, a much sharper drop compared to the last quarter of FY2024 where it sold 35,895 units between January and March 2024. March continues to be the best month so far for the manufacturer in this calendar year with 17,422 units retailed in a single month. Do note that the expiring government subsidies on e-scooters were a major push for volumes in March across electric two-wheeler makers.

The rise in Ather’s volumes also comes at a time when market leader Ola Electric has witnessed a major slump in demand. Ola's market share has dropped below 30 per cent in the last quarter, a massive decline when compared to a peak of nearly 50 per cent in April this year. The segment has also seen legacy players find more acceptance with the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube turning out to be well-accepted offerings with a rising market share.

Bajaj pipped TVS to take the second spot in September sales with the Chetak outselling the iQube, even as Ola retains the number one spot. However, the delta between Ola and Bajaj is shrinking faster than anticipated.

