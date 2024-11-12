Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta under new campaign

Ather Energy is bringing back its Service Carnival for its electric scooter range comprising the 450S , 450X , and Rizta . The Ather Service Carnival will bring a host of discounts for customers to encourage periodic service and check the overall health of their respective vehicles. The new service campaign was kicked off on November 11 and will be available until November 17, 2024. Here’s what it has to offer.

Ather Service Carnival: What Are The Offers?

The Service Carnival offers special discounts for Ather electric scooter customers. These include a free 15-point vehicle health check-up, a 10 per cent discount on labour services, a 5 per cent discount on all parts, and a 15 per cent discount on polish. New and existing Ather users can avail themselves of these services.

Also Read : Ather Energy registers highest-ever monthly sales in October

Ather not only caters to the domestic market but is now offering its e-scooters in neighbouring countries as well

Ather Energy E-Scooter Range

With respect to new purchases, Ather was previously offering a discount of ₹25,000 across its model range for the festive season. Customers can check with their preferred dealer outlet for the available final offers. The company retails three models with multiple variants of each. The Ather Rizta is the brand’s latest offering and targets the quintessential family buyer. The Ather 450S and 450X are the sportier e-scooters and are targeted at a younger customer base.

The Rizta has been off to a strong start for Ather and the company has seen volumes build thanks to its latest electric scooter. The brand registered its highest-ever monthly sales in October this year as volumes crossed the 20,000 mark. Month-on-month sales witnessed a hike when compared to 12,828 units sold in September 2024. Ather said that the Rizta accounted for 60-70 per cent of its sales last month.

Watch: Ather 450 Apex review: Better, faster than 450X

Ather Energy IPO

Ather Energy is in the process of introducing its Initial Public Offering (IPO) soon. The company has filed for a ₹4,500 crore IPO, which will be utilised towards expanding its network, developing new products, and introducing a third manufacturing plant. The electric two-wheeler announced earlier this year it plans to open a manufacturing facility in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra, aiming to cater towards the demand from northern markets. Moreover, Ather recently commenced exports to markets like Nepal and Sri Lanka. It will be looking to expand its presence in newer markets with fresh funding.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: