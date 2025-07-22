Ather Energy rebrands ‘Pro Pack’ to ‘AtherStack Pro’ to streamline product communication

Ather Energy has rebranded its existing ‘Pro Pack’ software suite to ‘AtherStack Pro’, aligning it more closely with its broader technology ecosystem. The move is part of the company’s effort to simplify its product communication strategy by consolidating features under a single, unified naming system tied to its proprietary AtherStack platform.

AtherStack is the underlying tech architecture that powers the company’s electric scooters, charging infrastructure, connected accessories, and mobile app interface. By adopting the AtherStack Pro branding, Ather aims to better reflect the role of its software layer in delivering a connected, feature-rich riding experience.

The newly named AtherStack Pro includes a wide array of features focused on safety, convenience, and connectivity. Key safety tools include SkidControl, FallSafe, Theft and Tow Alerts, and Live Location Sharing. For ease of use, riders benefit from tools like Magic Twist, which enables intuitive throttle-based regenerative braking, and AutoHold, designed for stop-and-go traffic.

Connectivity is a central component of AtherStack Pro. Riders have Access to Google Maps integration directly on the scooter dashboard, along with remote controls via the Ather app, and Bluetooth-enabled call and music management. Additional features include WhatsApp message previews, Ride Stories, and multiple ride modes to customise performance based on user preference.

Notably, Ather has confirmed that there are no changes in pricing or the feature set as a result of the rebranding. So, it will still be sold for ₹14,000. AtherStack Pro continues to be bundled with a five-year battery warranty, reinforcing the company’s commitment to long-term ownership value and post-purchase software evolution.

The renaming of Pro Pack to AtherStack Pro represents a strategic shift in how Ather presents its digital services—bringing clarity to customers while strengthening its focus on software as a key differentiator in the competitive electric two-wheeler market.

Ather Community Day coming soon

Ather Energy has confirmed that its annual Community Day will take place on August 30, 2025, at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (KTPO) grounds in Bengaluru. This year’s gathering is set to feature several high-profile announcements, including details on the company’s forthcoming EL platform—its new, cost-effective architecture for future electric scooters—as well as a series of concept models.

Attendees can expect demonstrations of next‑generation fast‑charging technology and an introduction to Ather Stack 7.0, the upgraded software suite that will be made available to both new buyers and existing owners. The event will also offer interactive zones where visitors can engage directly with Ather’s design, engineering, and software teams, gaining insight into the innovations shaping the brand’s electric two‑wheeler lineup.

