Ather Energy introduces benefits up to 20,000 on Rizta and 450 series

Ather Energy has introduced limited-period offers worth up to ₹20,000 on its Ather Rizta and Ather 450 Series models. The benefits will be available until March 31, 2026, across all Ather Experience Centres in India. The offer package includes a ₹10,000 credit card discount, a ₹6,500 cash discount, and an extended components warranty valued at ₹3,500.

After applying the offers, the Ather Rizta S will cost ₹1,04,758 (ex-showroom Mumbai), while the Ather 450S will set you back ₹1,13,100 (ex-showroom Mumbai) during this period. The company has not clarified whether these prices reflect the full ₹20,000 benefit or only a portion of the available offers.

Offers announced ahead of subsidy deadline

The timing of the announcement coincides with the upcoming end of the central government’s incentive under the PM E-Drive Scheme. The ₹5,000 subsidy for electric two-wheelers is scheduled to lapse on March 31, 2026.

Customers purchasing before that date may be able to combine the government subsidy with Ather’s promotional benefits, subject to the scheme’s eligibility requirements.

Rizta S focuses on practicality and features

The Rizta S, equipped with the 3.7kWh battery, retains its family-oriented design. It offers a 34-litre underseat storage capacity, which can be expanded by an additional 22 litres through an optional front storage unit (Frunk). The scooter also features a wide seat designed to accommodate both rider and pillion comfortably, along with a practical floorboard layout.

The variant is equipped with a 7-inch DeepView display that supports turn-by-turn navigation. Other features include AutoHold, Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal, Tow and Theft Alerts, Find My Scooter functionality, and Alexa integration. The scooter also supports over-the-air updates. Owners also gain access to Ather Grid, the company’s charging infrastructure, which includes more than 3,900 charging points across India.

