Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Energy Introduces Benefits Up To 20,000 On Rizta And 450 Series, Valid Till March 31

Ather Energy introduces benefits up to 20,000 on Rizta and 450 series

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 12 Mar 2026, 12:54 pm
Follow us on:

  • Ather Energy rolled out limited-period benefits of up to 20,000 on Ather Rizta and Ather 450 Series scooters until March 31, 2026. 

Ather Rizta and 450 Series scooters receive limited-period discounts across India.
View Personalised Offers on
Ather Energy Rizta
Check Offers

Ather Energy has introduced limited-period offers worth up to 20,000 on its Ather Rizta and Ather 450 Series models. The benefits will be available until March 31, 2026, across all Ather Experience Centres in India. The offer package includes a 10,000 credit card discount, a 6,500 cash discount, and an extended components warranty valued at 3,500.

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
ADMS DB
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me

After applying the offers, the Ather Rizta S will cost 1,04,758 (ex-showroom Mumbai), while the Ather 450S will set you back 1,13,100 (ex-showroom Mumbai) during this period. The company has not clarified whether these prices reflect the full 20,000 benefit or only a portion of the available offers.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ather Energy Rizta
MaxSpeed Icon80 kmph
₹ 75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ather Energy 450x
MaxSpeed Icon90 kmph
₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Okaya EV Motofaast
MaxSpeed Icon70 kmph
₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
River Indie
MaxSpeed Icon90 kmph
₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
ADMS EVA
MaxSpeed Icon100 kmph
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Ather Rizta Z gets Tamil language on its dash update starting Feb '26

Offers announced ahead of subsidy deadline

The timing of the announcement coincides with the upcoming end of the central government’s incentive under the PM E-Drive Scheme. The 5,000 subsidy for electric two-wheelers is scheduled to lapse on March 31, 2026.

Customers purchasing before that date may be able to combine the government subsidy with Ather’s promotional benefits, subject to the scheme’s eligibility requirements.

Rizta S focuses on practicality and features

The Rizta S, equipped with the 3.7kWh battery, retains its family-oriented design. It offers a 34-litre underseat storage capacity, which can be expanded by an additional 22 litres through an optional front storage unit (Frunk). The scooter also features a wide seat designed to accommodate both rider and pillion comfortably, along with a practical floorboard layout.

Also Read : Ather 450X Gets Infinite Cruise via OTA Update

The variant is equipped with a 7-inch DeepView display that supports turn-by-turn navigation. Other features include AutoHold, Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal, Tow and Theft Alerts, Find My Scooter functionality, and Alexa integration. The scooter also supports over-the-air updates. Owners also gain access to Ather Grid, the company’s charging infrastructure, which includes more than 3,900 charging points across India.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 12 Mar 2026, 12:54 pm IST
TAGS: ather rizta 450 ather rizta ather 450
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS