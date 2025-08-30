Ather Energy debuts EL platform and new concepts at Community Day 2025

Ather Energy hosted its annual Community Day 2025 in Bengaluru, marking its biggest showcase of upcoming products, technologies, and concepts. The spotlight was firmly on the company’s all-new EL platform, which will underpin future scooters, alongside futuristic design concepts and updates to the existing lineup, as well as the announcement of Ather Stack 7 with new features.

Ather says the Indian two-wheeler market is steadily premiumising, and that this leads to a broad range of customer needs that keep diversifying. To this end, the company unveiled its second major architecture, the EL platform. Unlike the existing 450 series, this is designed as a modular unibody frame, allowing Ather to spawn multiple scooter types ranging from maxi scooters and commuters to peppy, urban-focused models.

Ather EL Platform:

The new Ather EL platform utilises a unibody steel frame that simplifies the number of parts used, helping to reduce costs

The new EL platform supports battery pack sizes from 2 kWh to 5 kWh. It features a unibody steel frame; in comparison, the 450 utilises an aluminium one. The new platform simplifies the number of parts used, which will help reduce costs. Ather says that the platform will still be as durable as the 450 and Rizta despite being 15 per cent faster to assemble. The platform is very versatile. It has a longer wheelbase and supports 12-inch and 14-inch wheels.

There is also a new Ather Charge Drive Controller, which essentially combines the motor controller and the charger. It eliminates the bulky portable charger. Now, there is just a simple cable that can be plugged into the wall to charge the scooter. The service intervals for the scooters that will be based on the EL platform will be 10,000 km. Also, the scooters will be 2 times faster to service because of the simpler parts. There is a new transmission that is not belt-driven. Ather says that it is more on the lines of a gearbox.

It further brings an advanced electronic braking system with dynamic brake biasing. This allows for shorter stopping distances and a significantly upgraded braking performance.

With the new changes, the service intervals are expected to increase to almost every 10,000 km from the current 5,000 km intervals. With this, the overall service experience is expected to see a significant upgrade for the customer.

Ather concept showcase: EL01 and Project Redux

The Ather Project Redux brings a true keyless and button-less experience, automatically recognising the rider when they walk up to the vehicle

The company has showcased EL01, the first concept scooter built on the EL platform. The design highlights how the new architecture can accommodate diverse body styles while offering improved performance and safety.

Alongside, Ather also revealed its take on the future of electric scooters, labelled Project Redux. It features a cast aluminium frame for stability, a 3D-printed lattice mesh seat for flexibility, and a body made from high-performance material. This e-scooter concept promises a true keyless experience, automatically recognising the rider when they walk up to the vehicle. Ather claims that the concept can even adjust suspension geometry based on rider posture, allowing for a more committed riding triangle for faster speeds. A twin-panel horizontal display provides critical ride data in a minimalistic layout.

