HT Auto
HT Auto
Hide Google Preferred Source Ribbon Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Energy Debuts El Platform And New Concepts At Community Day 2025

Ather Energy debuts EL platform and new concepts at Community Day 2025

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2025, 13:16 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Ather Energy unveiled its all-new, modular EL platform, to underpin its future electric scooter range.

Ather concepts
Ather Energy showcases new EL platform and concept models titled Project Redux at Ather Community Day 2025
Ather concepts
Ather Energy showcases new EL platform and concept models titled Project Redux at Ather Community Day 2025
View Personalised Offers on
Ather Energy Rizta arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Ather Energy hosted its annual Community Day 2025 in Bengaluru, marking its biggest showcase of upcoming products, technologies, and concepts. The spotlight was firmly on the company’s all-new EL platform, which will underpin future scooters, alongside futuristic design concepts and updates to the existing lineup, as well as the announcement of Ather Stack 7 with new features.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Ather says the Indian two-wheeler market is steadily premiumising, and that this leads to a broad range of customer needs that keep diversifying. To this end, the company unveiled its second major architecture, the EL platform. Unlike the existing 450 series, this is designed as a modular unibody frame, allowing Ather to spawn multiple scooter types ranging from maxi scooters and commuters to peppy, urban-focused models.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Rizta (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Rizta
MaxSpeed Icon80 kmph
₹75,999
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450 Apex (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450 Apex
MaxSpeed Icon100 kmph
₹ 1.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport
MaxSpeed Icon141 kmph
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Oben Rorr Ez Sigma (HT Auto photo)
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma
MaxSpeed Icon95 kmph
₹ 1.27 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Adms Db (HT Auto photo)
ADMS DB
MaxSpeed Icon100 kmph
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Activa E (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa E
MaxSpeed Icon80 kmph
₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Ather EL Platform:

Ather EL Platform
The new Ather EL platform utilises a unibody steel frame that simplifies the number of parts used, helping to reduce costs
Ather EL Platform
The new Ather EL platform utilises a unibody steel frame that simplifies the number of parts used, helping to reduce costs

The new EL platform supports battery pack sizes from 2 kWh to 5 kWh. It features a unibody steel frame; in comparison, the 450 utilises an aluminium one. The new platform simplifies the number of parts used, which will help reduce costs. Ather says that the platform will still be as durable as the 450 and Rizta despite being 15 per cent faster to assemble. The platform is very versatile. It has a longer wheelbase and supports 12-inch and 14-inch wheels.

There is also a new Ather Charge Drive Controller, which essentially combines the motor controller and the charger. It eliminates the bulky portable charger. Now, there is just a simple cable that can be plugged into the wall to charge the scooter. The service intervals for the scooters that will be based on the EL platform will be 10,000 km. Also, the scooters will be 2 times faster to service because of the simpler parts. There is a new transmission that is not belt-driven. Ather says that it is more on the lines of a gearbox.

It further brings an advanced electronic braking system with dynamic brake biasing. This allows for shorter stopping distances and a significantly upgraded braking performance.

With the new changes, the service intervals are expected to increase to almost every 10,000 km from the current 5,000 km intervals. With this, the overall service experience is expected to see a significant upgrade for the customer.

Also Read : Ather Energy launches Battery as a Service, Buyback Program and Extended Warranty

Ather concept showcase: EL01 and Project Redux

Ather Project Redux
The Ather Project Redux brings a true keyless and button-less experience, automatically recognising the rider when they walk up to the vehicle
Ather Project Redux
The Ather Project Redux brings a true keyless and button-less experience, automatically recognising the rider when they walk up to the vehicle

The company has showcased EL01, the first concept scooter built on the EL platform. The design highlights how the new architecture can accommodate diverse body styles while offering improved performance and safety.

Alongside, Ather also revealed its take on the future of electric scooters, labelled Project Redux. It features a cast aluminium frame for stability, a 3D-printed lattice mesh seat for flexibility, and a body made from high-performance material. This e-scooter concept promises a true keyless experience, automatically recognising the rider when they walk up to the vehicle. Ather claims that the concept can even adjust suspension geometry based on rider posture, allowing for a more committed riding triangle for faster speeds. A twin-panel horizontal display provides critical ride data in a minimalistic layout.

Reported by Paarth Khatri

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2025, 13:16 pm IST
TAGS: Ather Ather Energy Ather Rizta electric vehicles ev

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.