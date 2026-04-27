Ather Energy crosses milestone of 6 lakh cumulative sales

Indian electric automaker Ather Energy has crossed the milestone of 6 lakh cumulative sales, with the Vahan Portal suggesting that the company clocked in sales of 6,04,997 units to date. The Bengaluru-based company was one of the three best sellers in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) space in India.

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy surpassed 600,000 cumulative sales, driven by the popular Rizta model. The company is now expanding manufacturing and touchpoints across India to meet rapidly growing electric two-wheeler demand.

Ather Energy: Sales Trajectory

Ather Energy's sales were muted from 2018 to 2021, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2021. However, the demand for the electric scooter took off in 2022, when Ather Energy registered 51,811 units. Moreover, the company sold more than double the number, reaching 1.26 lakh cumulative sales in 2023.

Ather went from strength to strength in 2025 as it doubled its cumulative sales numbers the following year with 2,01,129 units with 59 per cent year-on-year growth. As per the Vahan portal, the electric automaker has sold 99,159 units from January 1, 2026, to April 22, 2026.

Ather Energy: Best-selling product?

The electric automaker’s best-selling product is the Ather Rizta, accounting for approximately 70-75 per cent of its sales currently. The company introduced the Rizta to compete against the TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. Additionally, the Rizta is offered with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) business model, which reduces the upfront acquisition cost of an EV. The Ather Rizta boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.16 lakh, whereas the same scooter with BaaS costs approximately ₹76,000, making it extremely affordable and a value-for-money prospect.

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Ather Energy: Future roadmap

The company is working on increasing its annual manufacturing capacity from 4.20 lakh units to 14.20 lakh units. The company has two plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with one for E2W assembly and battery production. Ather Energy’s third plant in Chhatrapti Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra is expected to increase its manufacturing capacity to a million units annually, with the first phase of the facility expected to become operational in the second half of 2026.

Furthermore, the company is expanding its experience centres, boasting more than 700 touchpoints across India. Ather Energy has gone from 277 touchpoints to approximately 500 touchpoints in 2026 alone, signalling its intent to expand its footprint across the country.

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