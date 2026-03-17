Ather Energy crosses 500 service centres across India

Ather Energy has expanded its after-sales network to 500 authorised service centres across India, strengthening support for customers as the brand grows its presence in more cities.

The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer says it has always aimed to build its service network alongside its sales operations. This approach ensures that cities where Ather scooters are sold also have authorised service support for customers.

Service network expansion

The company has significantly scaled up its service footprint over the past year. In FY26, Ather expanded from 277 service centres to 500, almost doubling its network in the process.

This expansion is aimed at supporting the brand’s growing number of customers as electric two-wheelers become more common across both large cities and smaller markets. The wider network is expected to make service access easier for riders in Tier-1, Tier-2 and emerging cities.

Focus on service experience

Apart from adding more locations, Ather says it is also working to improve the service experience itself. Some outlets operate as Gold Service Centres, which include customer lounges, modern diagnostic tools and more organised service processes intended to make the experience clearer and more transparent for owners.

The company has also rolled out ExpressCare, a maintenance programme designed to complete routine servicing in roughly 60 minutes. At present, the service is available at 82 centres across the country.

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Commenting on the milestone, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, said, “Crossing 500 service centres is an important milestone as we continue to scale our retail footprint and customer base across the country. From the early days, we have focused on building service capacity alongside sales because reliable after-sales support is a core part of the overall ownership experience. As our presence grows, having a strong service network becomes even more critical. Our focus is on ensuring that riders have access to trained technicians, transparent processes, and consistent service quality wherever they are."

Growing scooter range and retail network

The network expansion comes amid steady demand for the Ather 450 performance range and the family-oriented Ather Rizta, which have helped the brand reach new customer segments. Both models have helped the brand expand its reach to a wider set of buyers.

Ather is also continuing to expand its retail presence and plans to scale its network to 700 Experience Centres by FY26. As of December 31, 2025, the company had 600 Experience Centres in operation.

Also Read : Ather Rizta Z gets Tamil language on its dash update starting Feb '26

Charging ecosystem

Beyond sales and service, the EV maker is also working on strengthening the charging infrastructure for its customers through the Ather Grid. As of the end of 2025, the network included over 4,357 fast-charging points and neighbourhood chargers globally, providing EV riders with more charging options.

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