HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Energy Crosses 500 Service Centres Across India

Ather Energy crosses 500 service centres across India

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 17 Mar 2026, 16:38 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Ather Energy expands its after-sales footprint to 500 service centres in India as demand for its electric scooters continues to grow.

Ather Energy Service Centre
Ather Energy expands its authorised service network to 500 centres across India to support its growing electric scooter customer base.
Ather Energy Service Centre
Ather Energy expands its authorised service network to 500 centres across India to support its growing electric scooter customer base.
View Personalised Offers on
Ather Energy Rizta arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Ather Energy has expanded its after-sales network to 500 authorised service centres across India, strengthening support for customers as the brand grows its presence in more cities.

The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer says it has always aimed to build its service network alongside its sales operations. This approach ensures that cities where Ather scooters are sold also have authorised service support for customers.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy Rizta (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Rizta
MaxSpeed Icon80 kmph
₹ 75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450 Apex (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450 Apex
MaxSpeed Icon100 kmph
₹ 1.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450s (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450S
MaxSpeed Icon90 kmph
₹ 84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
MaxSpeed Icon90 kmph
₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy El01 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ather Energy EL01
₹99,000
Alert Me When Launched

Service network expansion

The company has significantly scaled up its service footprint over the past year. In FY26, Ather expanded from 277 service centres to 500, almost doubling its network in the process.

This expansion is aimed at supporting the brand’s growing number of customers as electric two-wheelers become more common across both large cities and smaller markets. The wider network is expected to make service access easier for riders in Tier-1, Tier-2 and emerging cities.

Focus on service experience

Apart from adding more locations, Ather says it is also working to improve the service experience itself. Some outlets operate as Gold Service Centres, which include customer lounges, modern diagnostic tools and more organised service processes intended to make the experience clearer and more transparent for owners.

The company has also rolled out ExpressCare, a maintenance programme designed to complete routine servicing in roughly 60 minutes. At present, the service is available at 82 centres across the country.

Also Read : Ather Energy introduces benefits up to 20,000 on Rizta and 450 series, valid till March 31

Commenting on the milestone, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, said, “Crossing 500 service centres is an important milestone as we continue to scale our retail footprint and customer base across the country. From the early days, we have focused on building service capacity alongside sales because reliable after-sales support is a core part of the overall ownership experience. As our presence grows, having a strong service network becomes even more critical. Our focus is on ensuring that riders have access to trained technicians, transparent processes, and consistent service quality wherever they are."

Growing scooter range and retail network

The network expansion comes amid steady demand for the Ather 450 performance range and the family-oriented Ather Rizta, which have helped the brand reach new customer segments. Both models have helped the brand expand its reach to a wider set of buyers.

Ather is also continuing to expand its retail presence and plans to scale its network to 700 Experience Centres by FY26. As of December 31, 2025, the company had 600 Experience Centres in operation.

Also Read : Ather Rizta Z gets Tamil language on its dash update starting Feb '26

Charging ecosystem

Beyond sales and service, the EV maker is also working on strengthening the charging infrastructure for its customers through the Ather Grid. As of the end of 2025, the network included over 4,357 fast-charging points and neighbourhood chargers globally, providing EV riders with more charging options.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2026, 16:38 pm IST
TAGS: ather rizta 450 ather rizta ather 450

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.