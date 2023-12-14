Ather Energy announces special offers for December. Check them out

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
2023 is ending and with it, many automobile manufacturers have started offering special discounts and schemes. The latest one to do so is Ather Energy where they have announced new schemes. Ather Energy is calling it “Ather Electric December". The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is offering benefits up to ₹24,000 on both Ather 450X and 450S till 31st December.