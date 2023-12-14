Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ather Energy announces special offers for December. Check them out

2023 is ending and with it, many automobile manufacturers have started offering special discounts and schemes. The latest one to do so is Ather Energy where they have announced new schemes. Ather Energy is calling it “Ather Electric December". The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is offering benefits up to 24,000 on both Ather 450X and 450S till 31st December.

14 Dec 2023
Ather Energy is currently preparing to launch the 450X Apex and a new family electric scooter.

