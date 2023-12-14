Ather Energy announces special offers for December. Check them out

HT Auto
2023 is ending and with it, many automobile manufacturers have started offering special discounts and schemes. The latest one to do so is Ather Energy where they have announced new schemes. Ather Energy is calling it “Ather Electric December". The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is offering benefits up to 24,000 on both Ather 450X and 450S till 31st December.

Ather Energy is currently preparing to launch the 450X Apex and a new family electric scooter.
Ather Energy is currently preparing to launch the 450X Apex and a new family electric scooter.

The manufacturer will be offering deals up to 24,000 which includes 6,500 in cash benefits. This comprises of 5,000 along with an additional 1,500 in corporate benefits. There are also additional financing schemes like a 5.99 per cent rate of interest per annum financing plan, zero down payment and 60-month EMI tenures.

Apart from this, the offer also comprises of Ather Battery Protect which costs 7,000. This package includes a warranty that safeguards the battery for 5 years or 60,000 km. Additionally, it boasts a 70 per cent State-of-Health (SoH) guarantee.

Ather Energy is currently working on the 450X Apex which will be the new top-end version in their lineup. The bookings for the electric scooter are already open for a token amount of 2,500. The deliveries of the 450X Apex will start in March 2024.

The teasers have confirmed that the 450X Apex is faster than the current 450X. There is a new riding mode that will come with 450X Apex. It will be called Warp+ which means that it will sit above the current Warp mode. It is expected that the Warp+ riding mode will replace the Warp mode in 450X Apex.

The teaser also mentioned that the rider won't need to use the brakes much. This is probably a hint towards multi-levels of brake regeneration. So, the rider can just twist the throttle towards the other side to increase the level of brake regeneration. This should also help in improving the riding range of the electric scooter.

Also Read : Ather confirms working on family electric scooter and new 450X. Check details

Ather has also confirmed working on a new family electric scooter that will go against the Ola S1 Pro and the TVS iQube. The new electric scooter has already been spotted testing on public roads wearing a black and white camouflage and it will be launched in 2024

