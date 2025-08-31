Ather EL platform promises exciting features. Everything you must know

Ather Energy unveiled its new EL architecture along with the new Redux moto-scooter concept and AtherStack 7.0 at the Ather Community Day 2025. The Ather EL comes as the next-generation electric vehicle architecture that promises to offer scalability and cost optimisation. Christened as the Ather EL01 concept, the platform previews a new electric scooter that is expected to be launched next year. It is different from the existing platform used in Rizta and the 450 Series.

The new scooters based on the EL platform will be manufactured at Ather’s Sambhaji Nagar manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

Designed from the ground up, the Ather EL01 previews a new scalable EV chassis, which will come powered by a new powertrain and a fully re-engineered software stack. Besides that, it also incorporates features such as an Advanced Electronic Braking System (AEBS), a new charge drive controller that eliminates the requirement of carrying a portable charger by integrating the onboard charger with the motor controller. The homegrown electric two-wheeler manufacturer also claims that this new EV architecture will ensure longer service intervals, faster assembly and twice as quick periodic maintenance.

Ather EL01: What it looks like?

The Ather EL01 is primarily a family scooter, as the design hints. The company has revealed that the electric scooter based on this will be the brand's entry-level product. The Ather EL01 comes with all-LED lighting at the front and rear. It gets a massive boot space for twin helmets under the seat and a large floorboard. The electric scooter runs on 14-inch wheels. Ather claims it gets a patented AC-DC module, which results in an on-board charging wire tucked inside the storage. Interestingly, this is a clever design technique we witnessed just a few days ago in the Kinetic DX, where the charging wire was tucked inside the front cowl storage.

Ather Energy showcased the latest version of its proprietary software, AtherStack 7, at its Community Day event in Bengaluru on August 30, 2025

Ather EL01 could get AtherStack 7.0 and more

The new electric scooter, which will be underpinned by the Ather EL chassis, is expected to come equipped with new AtherStack 7.0, which is the company’s biggest software upgrade to date. The AtherStack 7.0 will enable the electric scooter to have voice-based interaction, with an AI trained for Indian dialects. It will also bring features such as crash alerts, pothole alerts, and theft-protection systems such as ParkSafe and LockSafe.

Interestingly, the new software is reverse compatible with existing Ather electric scooters and will be rolled out via an OTA update. Expect the upcoming electric scooter built on the Ather EL platform to get Infinite Cruise, which is a bespoke cruise control system designed for Indian road conditions. The Infinite Cruise offers three different modes: CityCruise, Hill Control, and Crawl Control.

The company also showcased its next-generation fast charging system, offering twice as fast charging speeds, capable of offering 30 km of range with just 10 minutes' charge. This technology could be used in the new electric scooter.

Ather EL: Why is it unique?

The Ather EL platform is a unique electric vehicle architecture. It comes as a unibody steel frame that has multi-faceted advantages. Firstly, it will allow placing battery packs of various sizes, ranging from 2 kWh to 5 kWh, under the floorboard. The chassis has fewer components, which means the company will be able to minimise the cost of production. The EV platform is modular, which means the OEM can quickly breed different models based on this.

