Ather debuts AtherStack 7 with new features, including cruise control and more

Ather Energy has announced its latest operating system, AtherStack 7, at its Community Day 2025 event in Bengaluru, marking its biggest showcase yet of upcoming products, technologies, and concepts. The new version of the brand’s proprietary software introduces a wide range of features aimed at improving rider safety, convenience, and connectivity across the brand’s electric scooter portfolio. Ather states that Stack 7 will be coming soon to all e-scooters in its portfolio through OTA (over-the-air) updates.

The latest update to Ather’s software suite introduces natural voice commands, proactive alerts, and pothole notifications powered by IMU sensors. Features such as Crash alerts, ParkSafe tow-zone detection, and LockSafe theft detection have also been added to enhance safety. Owners can even stop charging remotely via the app, while features such as cricket scores on the dashboard add to the creature comforts.

AtherStack 7: Everything you need to know

The new update enables natural voice commands, allowing riders to interact with their scooters without relying solely on manual inputs. Proactive Alerts have been added as well, delivering real-time notifications for potential hazards and system warnings, reducing the chances of riders missing critical updates on the go.

One of the headline features is Pothole Alerts, powered by an onboard IMU system. When navigating, riders will be notified of potholes that lie ahead through both dashboard and voice prompts. AtherStack 7 further introduces Crash Alerts, which notifies emergency contacts with live location details. Ather claims the system can distinguish between minor and major accidents, and displays the emergency contact numbers on the dashboard for passersby to contact in case the rider falls unconscious.

With theft and towing a common concern for urban commuters, Ather is rolling out a set of new security features. ParkSafe uses a database of common tow zones across the country to notify riders if they are parking in a high-risk location. LockSafe complements this with a theft-detection system that alerts the owner if and when their vehicle is tampered with. Owners can then immobilise the scooter directly through the Ather mobile app.

Ather Infinite Cruise

After introducing Magic Twist, Auto Hold and Traction Control, Ather has launched Infinite Cruise. It is a blend of Cruise Control, Hill Control and Crawl Control. Ather wants to solve cruise control for the city, where it is quite difficult to use because the rider is constantly using the brakes or changing the throttle input.

In simple terms, the rider just needs to press the cruise control button and the speed is set. To increase speed, the rider can simply twist the throttle and then let go after reaching the desired figure. To decrease the speed, the rider can use the brakes or apply negative throttle. Once the speed decreases, the cruise control will maintain that speed until the rider intervenes. It can go down as much as 10 kmph and works surprisingly well in the real world. Infinite cruise will be available on 450 Apex, and it will be backwards compatible with 450 Apex scooters that were produced in 2025.

Ather Rizta Z gets touchscreen update

The Rizta Z now gains a touchscreen interface, with existing owners set to receive an OTA update enabling the feature, thanks to the hardware already built in. The scooter also gains a refreshed UI, a new Eco Mode for optimising efficiency, and a new Terracotta Red dual-tone colour scheme. Over one lakh Rizta scooters have been sold so far, and the update aims to further strengthen its positioning.

Reported by Paarth Khatri

