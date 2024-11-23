Ather announces an 8-year warranty for the Rizta and 450 series scooters at 4,999

Ather Energy Limited has introduced the Eight70 warranty, an extended battery warranty plan for its Ather 450 and Rizta scooters. Provided in partnership with Reliance General Insurance, the plan aims to alleviate Ather users' stress by addressing concerns of long-term battery health, performance and replacement costs. Apart from this eight-year optional warranty, the manufacturer offers a standard 5-year warranty also.

Ather Energy's new Eight70 warranty offers extended battery coverage for the Ather 450 and Rizta scooters. The coverage is valid for 8 years or 80,000

The new warranty plan will also address common issues such as manufacturing defects, upper limit of claims and claim rejections paired with other customer-friendly benefits.

Ather Eight70 warranty: Details

The warranty as the name suggests will be valid for up to 8 years or 80,000 km whichever comes first. The 70 stands for 70 per cent battery health. When opting for this package the EV two-wheeler manufacturer also assures that it will maintain at least 70 per cent of the battery health during the full coverage period.

Also Read : Ather 450 electric scooters get service plans, prices start at ₹1,130

The warranty will cover all of the manufacturing defects and battery failures without having an upper limit on the monetary value of the claim. The company is also claiming that the claims will not be rejected due to the deep discharging of battery cells even if the user keeps the scooter uncharged or idle for extended periods of time.

Ather Eight70 warranty: Pricing and availability

The Eight70 warranty is offered as a 3-year add-on to the existing 5-year battery warranty that is included with the Pro Pack. It is available at a price of ₹4,999 (including GST) for buyers of both the Ather 450 series and Rizta scooters who opt for the Pro Pack.

Also Read : VLF Tennis 1500W vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather Rizta vs River Indie: Which e-scooter should you get?

Also watch: Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man? | Colours, price, features, range

Ather Eight70 warranty: Rizta and 450 series scooter pricing

The Rizta starts at ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹1.46 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the 450 comes at a starting price of ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S variant. The top-spec X variant goes for ₹1.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: