Ather 450X Gets Infinite Cruise via OTA Update

Ather Energy Ltd. has rolled out a new software update for the Ather 450X that adds Infinite Cruise, a feature designed to make everyday city riding easier and less tiring. The update is being delivered over the air, and riders will see a notification directly on the scooter’s dashboard once it is available for their vehicle.

Infinite Cruise is not traditional cruise control in the usual sense. Instead of being limited to highways and steady speeds, it has been developed with Indian traffic conditions in mind. In cities, scooters often move at lower speeds, deal with frequent stops, broken patches of road, and sudden changes in pace. This system is meant to work in exactly those situations, and it works surprisingly well.

Once activated, Infinite Cruise stays active even if the rider brakes or accelerates. The system automatically adjusts to the new speed, removing the need to switch it back on every time traffic slows down or speeds up. This can be particularly useful in stop-and-go traffic, where constant throttle input can become tiring over longer rides.

The feature works across a wide speed range, from 10 kmph to 90 kmph. It combines multiple functions such as CityCruise, which adapts to varying traffic flow, and Hill Control, which helps maintain a steady pace on slopes by adjusting power delivery and using regenerative braking. There is also Crawl Control, aimed at low-speed riding on uneven roads, supported by traction control for better grip on slippery surfaces.

One of the more notable aspects of this update is its backward compatibility. Over 44,000 Ather 450X owners who bought their scooters from January 1, 2025 onwards will receive Infinite Cruiseas part of this update. This reflects Ather’s focus on long-term software support and using hardware that can accommodate future features.

With Infinite Cruise joining existing features like traction control and Magic Twist, the Ather 450X continues to build on its tech-focused approach to urban mobility. The Ather 450X is currently priced from ₹1,47,998 ex-showroom in Bengaluru.

