Ather 450X electric scooters to soon get new colours and features. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Dec 2024, 12:53 PM
  • Ather 450 series electric scooters will get two new colour schemes. It is also expected that there will also be new features on offer.
The 450X is one of the most popular electric scooters in the Indian market.

Ather Energy is preparing to update the 450 Series with two new colour schemes. The brand will be introducing the dark navy blue and yellow colour schemes. It seems like the new colour schemes are inspired by the Rizta electric scooter. Apart from this, the Gen3 450 series could also get the Magic Twist feature and there might be a few other features as well.

This information has been revealed by Coimbatore Ather Owners and there is a possibility that the new colours and features are released in January 2025. The brand is also preparing for its Track Attack event in which the 450X will be going against a 160 cc motorcycle and a 125 cc ICE-powered scooter. The event will be hosted on YouTube January 4.

Watch: Ather 450 Apex review: Better, faster than 450X

Ather's IPO

Ather Energy submitted a request for an initial public offering earlier this year, which has now received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The regulatory authority has authorized Ather's proposal in conjunction with six other companies across different sectors.

The proposed IPO by Ather Energy, a manufacturer of electric two-wheelers, includes a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at 3,100 crore, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.2 crore equity shares by its promoters and investor shareholders. The entities participating in the OFS include Caladium Investment Pte Ltd, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund II, 3State Ventures Pte Ltd, IITM Incubation Cell, and IITMS Rural Technology and Business Incubator, among others.

(Read more: Ather Rizta to TVS iQube ST: Top 5 electric two-wheelers launched in 2024)

Ather Energy to establish a factory

With the funds raised from the new issuance will be allocated for capital expenditures aimed at setting up an electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, as well as for investments in research and development, marketing efforts, loan repayments, and general corporate activities.

This marks the second electric two-wheeler enterprise seeking to enter the public market, following Ola Electric Mobility, which launched its initial public offering of 6,145 crore in August. Notably, this was the first offering by an automotive manufacturer in India in over two decades.

Ather Energy is a dedicated electric vehicle company that develops all its products from the ground up in India. Established in 2013, the company has concentrated on advancing product and technology development within India to create a comprehensive ecosystem for electric two-wheelers.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 31 Dec 2024, 12:49 PM IST
