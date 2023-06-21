Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola S1 Pro to get two new colour schemes: Details

Ola Electric has announced that they will be launching two new colour schemes for their electric scooters in July. The teaser has not revealed the names of the colours but it seems like there will be a new Neon Green and a Blue colour scheme. The manufacturer will introduce the new colours at an upcoming event that will happen in July. The date of the event has not yet been announced. However, there will be another event that is expected to happen sometime later this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Jun 2023, 09:59 AM
Image of Ola S1 Pro used for representational purposes only.

As of now, the upcoming S1 Air is offered in four colour schemes, the S1 is sold in 11 colours while the S1 Pro gets 12 colour options. The S1 Air is the most affordable scooter and will be launching in July, the S1 is the mid-spec scooter whereas the S1 Pro is the current flagship of Ola Electric.

At the upcoming event, Ola Electric will be unveiling a new product as well. As of now, nothing is known about it. It could be a new electric scooter which is shown in the teaser but it does look exactly like the other S1s. There is also a possibility that it is an electric motorcycle, the brand has been benchmarking some of the motorcycles and recently, a patent image of their electric car was also leaked.

Also Read : Ola Electric to launch a new electric scooter in July, teases ahead of debut

Ola Electric will start deliveries of the S1 Air in July. The S1 Air will be the entry-level scooter in the manufacturer's line-up. It will be offered with a 3 kWh battery pack and a 4.5 kW electric motor. It will have a top speed of 85 kmph and a claimed riding range of 125 km on a single charge. In terms of differences, the S1 Air gets twin telescopic forks in the front and a single-piece grab rail. Moreover, there is also a flat floorboard which is more practical than the curved floorboard of the S1 and S1 Pro. The reservations of the S1 Air are open for 999 and it is priced at 1.10 lakh. It is important to note that this is an introductory price.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2023, 09:59 AM IST
