Ather 450X, 450 Apex get more affordable with latest discounts. Check details

Ather Energy, the Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced special festive season discounts on its 450 range of scooters. Both the 450X and the flagship 450 Apex models are now available with total savings of ₹25,000.

As part of the festive period offers, Ather is extending the battery warranty to eight years, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to reliability and ensuring customers enjoy long-lasting battery performance without any additional costs.

In addition, Ather is offering free charging for one year through its extensive Ather Grid network, which includes 2,152 fast-charging points across the country. This complimentary charging service, valued at ₹5,000, ensures greater convenience and adds substantial value for riders.

Also Read : Ather Energy’s market share doubles in last quarter as demand for Rizta soars

Moreover, buyers will benefit from an immediate ₹5,000 cash discount on either scooter, providing instant savings. To further sweeten the deal, Ather is offering cashback of up to ₹10,000 on select credit card EMI transactions, making these electric scooters even more accessible.

The 450X comes available in two battery options: 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh. It gets a host of features including a seven-inch touchscreen TFT display with Google Maps integration. Some of the interesting technology-aided features of theAther 450X include ParkAssist, AutoHold and FallSafe. It can run at a top speed of 90 kmph. The EV can run up to 146 km on a single charge.

Ather 450 Apex

Priced at ₹1.95 lakh ex-showroom, the Ather 450 Apex is the flagship scooter from the electric vehicle brand. Visually, the Ather450 Apex sets itself apart from the standard model with a two-layer "Indium Blue" paint scheme complemented by contrasting orange highlights on the wheels, logos, and frame. A touch of nostalgia comes through the near-transparent side panels, reminiscent of theAther 450X Series. The 450 Apex further packs a punch with a more powerful motor generating 7 kW of peak power – a 0.6 kW increase over the standard 450X.

While torque remains unchanged, a new "Warp+" riding mode unlocks a thrilling top speed of 100 kmph. With a near half-second improvement in 0-40 kmph acceleration in a cliamed 2.9 seconds, the Ather 450 Apex is quite a bit faster than the standard model. Additionally, Ather claims a significant 30 per cent improvement in roll-on acceleration.

Also watch: Ather 450 Apex review: Better, faster than 450X

Another key feature is the new advanced regenerative braking system paired with the "Magic Twist" energy management algorithm. This system promises smoother stopping and the ability to potentially bring the scooter to a complete halt without needing the brakes, regardless of battery charge level. This innovation also contributes to a slightly increased certified range of 157 km compared to the standard model's 150 km.

The 450 Apex carries over the 3.7 kWh battery pack and suspension setup from the 450X, with no Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) but standard tire pressure monitoring. To complete the package, buyers receive a special edition helmet matching the scooter's livery.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: