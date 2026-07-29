Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature

Ather Energy has officially started rolling out its much-awaited Pothole+ Alerts feature for select electric scooters, nearly a year after first showcasing the technology at Community Day. The feature, which gained significant attention when it was previewed last year, is now available for Gen 2 and newer Ather scooters, including the 450 Apex , 450X and Rizta Z .

The company says the feature has been in development for almost nine years and has finally become possible thanks to the vast amount of riding data collected from its connected scooter fleet.

Uses fleet intelligence to detect road hazards

According to Ather, every one of its scooters comes equipped with onboard computing and connectivity. Over the years, these connected vehicles have generated a massive database of real-world road conditions, allowing the company to develop features based on actual rider experiences.

Pothole+ Alerts leverage this data to identify road hazards such as potholes, broken road surfaces, uneven patches and poorly designed speed breakers. Ather says the biggest challenge was never developing the technology, but gathering enough reliable data. The company now claims its expanding connected fleet has ridden millions of kilometres, creating the intelligence required for the system to function effectively.

Also Read : Ather to unveil first mass-market electric scooter on new EL platform at Community Day 2026

Real-time alerts while riding

When riders use navigation, the scooter will provide advance warnings about road hazards ahead. These alerts will appear on the scooter's dashboard and will also be delivered through audio prompts.

For riders using the Ather Halo smart helmet or a Bluetooth headset, the warnings will be played directly through the connected audio device, allowing them to stay informed without taking their eyes off the road.

Smoother routes could be the next step

While the current rollout focuses on alerting riders about upcoming road conditions, Ather says the long-term vision extends beyond hazard notifications.

The company plans to use its growing road intelligence database to make navigation smarter by recommending not only the fastest route but also the smoothest one. This could help riders avoid roads with poor surfaces, making daily commutes more comfortable.

More connected features planned

Ather describes Pothole+ Alerts as just the beginning of what can be achieved using its connected vehicle ecosystem. The company has confirmed that it intends to build more features using the same data-driven platform in the future, although specific details are yet to be announced.

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