Ather 450S electric scooter launching tomorrow. Key things to expect

Ather 450S is the new buzzword in the Indian electric vehicle market, which is slated to launch on August 11 . It is slated to come as the most affordable electric scooter from Ather Energy and will compete with rivals like Ola S1 Air, which is the most affordable electric scooter from Ola Electric and is ready to launch on August 15. With the launch of the Ather 450S, Ather Energy is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the Indian electric two-wheeler market.

Ather Energy has already revealed the pricing of the upcoming electric scooter. Also, the top speed and range of Ather's upcoming entry-level scooter have been revealed. The EV startup has already started accepting bookings for the scooter across India. Before it gets launched on August 11, here are some key facts to expect from the upcoming Ather 450S.

Identical design

Ather 450S is expected to come carrying an identical styling as the 450X. The sporty and sharp styling has been one of the key USPs of the Ather scooters and the EV maker will continue with that. The upcoming Ather 450S will get the same curvy front cowl with sporty-looking LED headlamps, sleek turn indicators, inverted C-shaped LED taillight, sporty black alloy wheels etc.

Different instrument cluster

The Instrument cluster of the new Ather 450S is going to be a non-touch LCD display compared to the 450X's fully touchscreen display. Expect some navigational difference to be there in the 450S compared to the navigational system of the 450X.

Smaller battery pack

In comparison to the 3.7 kWh battery pack of the Ather 450X, the upcoming 450S is expected to come equipped with a smaller 2.9 kWh battery pack, which would allow it to go 115 km range, as stated on the EV startup's website. Also, this battery will allow the scooter to run at a top speed of 90 kmph.

First Published Date: