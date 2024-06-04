HT Auto
Ather 450 Apex now starts at 1.95 lakh as introductory offers conclude

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Jun 2024, 14:02 PM
Ather Energy celebrated its tenth year anniversary with the introduction of the 450 Apex in January 2024, their most powerful electric scooter to date. Launched at 1.89 lakh, the price has recently increased to 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom) after the introductory offer concluded. This limited edition model and the most expensive Ather till date boasts a unique design and impressive performance upgrades, but production will cease by October 2024.

Visually, the Ather 450 Apex sets itself apart from the standard model with a two-layer "Indium Blue" paint scheme complemented by contrasting orange highlights on the wheels, logos, and frame. A touch of nostalgia comes through the near-transparent side panels, reminiscent of the Ather 450X Series. The 450 Apex further packs a punch with a more powerful motor generating 7 kW of peak power – a 0.6 kW increase over the standard 450X.

Also watch: Ather 450 Apex review: Better, faster than 450X

While torque remains unchanged, a new "Warp+" riding mode unlocks a thrilling top speed of 100 kmph. With a near half-second improvement in 0-40 kmph acceleration in a cliamed 2.9 seconds, the Ather 450 Apex is quite a bit faster than the standard model. Additionally, Ather claims a significant 30 per cent improvement in roll-on acceleration for effortless overtaking.

Another key feature is the new advanced regenerative braking system paired with the "Magic Twist" energy management algorithm. This system promises smoother stopping and the ability to potentially bring the scooter to a complete halt without needing the brakes, regardless of battery charge level. This innovation also contributes to a slightly increased certified range of 157 km compared to the standard model's 150 km.

The 450 Apex carries over the 3.7 kWh battery pack and suspension setup from the 450X, with no Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) but standard tire pressure monitoring. To complete the package, buyers receive a special edition helmet matching the scooter's livery.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2024, 14:02 PM IST
TAGS: ather ather energy ather 450 apex ather 450x electric vehicle electric two wheeler ev

