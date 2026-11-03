At least 35-40% of cars sold in India will be electric by 2027, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, believes that by next year, at least 35-40% of total cars sold in India will be fully electric. His comment comes at a time when the adoption of electric cars in India has been finding an ever-increasing pace.

In October 2026, when the festive demand itself couldn't propel the Indian passenger vehicle market's growth pace to the desired level, as the sector showed a sluggish pace, not uniformly, though, the electric vehicles told a very different story. Jato Dynamics has reported that while non-EV registrations declined 17.9%, electric vehicle registrations grew by an impressive 74.7%. The penetration of electric vehicles has nearly doubled, from 3.6% to 7.3% in just one year, driven mainly by Tata Motors and Mahindra, which witnessed their EV registrations surge by 76.3% and 84.2%, respectively. This is paving the way for further growth in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, which supports Gadkari's expectations.

PTI has reported that Gadkari said that green hydrogen is the future and India can become a net exporter of clean hydrogen. While speaking on this, Gadkari stated that India needs to become self-reliant in the energy sector as the cost of fossil fuels has risen significantly due to conflicts in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Toyota Innova Flex-Fuel to launch with E100 compatibility

Gadkari also said that Toyota is working to launch the Innova Flex-Fuel model this month, which will comply with E100 fuel, which is nearly pure ethanol. Earlier, in June this year, Maruti Suzuki India launched India's first flex-fuel passenger vehicle, introducing Wagon R Flex Fuel capable of running on ethanol-petrol blends from E20 to E100. Other automakers, including Tata Motors and Hyundai, are also developing flex-fuel vehicles for the Indian market.

Recently, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) notified changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) last month, allowing flex-fuel vehicles that can run on E100. Fuel beyond E20, which is 20% ethanol-blended petrol and up to E100 is intended only for vehicles designed and certified to use it and will not be applicable for other vehicles. Vehicles that use E20 or normal fuel can't use E85 or E100 fuel. MoRTH has changed certain vehicle classification thresholds, fuel specifications, and technical references used in emission-related tables and testing provisions.

Additionally, the government has raised the vehicle weight limit to 3,500 kg from the previous threshold of 3,000 kg for light petrol and diesel vehicles affected by these changes.

Earlier, MoRTH also proposed amendments to vehicle emission rules to widen the scope for higher ethanol blends and alternative fuels, paving the way for flex-fuel and pure biofuel vehicles across vehicle categories. The draft changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, were aimed at providing for wider use of fuels such as E85 and E100, as well as B100 biodiesel and hydrogen-CNG combinations.

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