Ampere sets new records with upcoming electric scooter, bookings open at 499

Greaves Electric Mobility’s electric two-wheeler brand Ampere has entered the India Book of Records with its upcoming electric scooter set for launch this year. The model achieved a record-breaking feat during its pre-launch ride from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) - the biggest electric scooter brand logo drawn on the white sands and the first electric scooter to tow a pickup truck - cementing its place in the national record books. Ampere has announced opening pre-bookings for the limited K2K edition of the upcoming e-scooter ahead of launch.

Ampere set the record for creating the biggest electric scooter brand logo drawn on the white sands. The feat saw the upcoming e-scooter being used to recreate the Ampere logo measuring 179.8 ft x 95.2 ft covering an area of 17,100 sq. ft. The perimeter of the logo extended to 394 feet. The record-setting logo was created at Dholavira on Khadir bet island in the Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat. It was officially confirmed on February 2, 2024.

The second feat achieved by the Ampere team was the upcoming electric scooter towing a pickup truck weighing 1,860 kg with an additional load of 140 kg, mimicking two passengers. The record was created at the Road to Heaven in Kutch, Gujarat, and the e-scooter managed to pull the pickup vehicle for a distance of 2 km over 15 minutes. The record was confirmed on February 3, 2024.

The national records aim to showcase the prowess of Ampere’s upcoming electric scooter. The model is set to go on sale later this year and while details are scarce, it is likely to be the production version of the NXG concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The teaser images reveal a tech-friendly model including an LED headlamp with signature LED DRLs, a touchscreen digital console, four riding modes, and more. The model promises to get the largest seat in its class. The upcoming Ampere NXG e-scooter will be available in four colours - Zanskar Aqua, Lunar White, Steel Grey, and Indian Red.

