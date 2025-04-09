Ampere Reo 80 low-speed e-scooter launched with 80 km range, priced at 59,900

Greaves Electric Mobility Limited, the electric mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Ltd., has launched its newest electric scooter, the Ampere Reo 80. The e-scooter promises a range of 80 km on a single charge and promises to make electric mobility more accessible with a price tag of ₹59,900 (e X -showroom). Greaves Electric says the new Ampere Reo 80 targets first-time EV users, students, elderly riders, and families.

Ampere Reo 80: Specifications

The new Ampere Reo 80 is an upgraded version of the Reo that is on sale. The electric offering is a low-speed electric scooter with a top speed of 25 kmph, which allows it to be operated without the need for a driving license or vehicle registration. This not only makes the e-scooter more accessible to a wider range of users but also ensures a low acquisition cost for the vehicle.

The Ampere Reo 80 gets a coloured LCD instrument console, keyless start, and dual-tone colour options

Speaking at the launch of the new Reo 80, K. Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director & CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility, says, “At Ampere, we are driven by the vision of enabling ‘Har Gully Electric’. With the launch of the all-new Ampere Reo 80, we are making electric mobility even more accessible and inclusive for our customers in India. This ensures that every rider, regardless of their budget or need, has a safe, reliable, and smart electric mobility option from Ampere."

Ampere Reo 80: Features

The new Ampere Reo 80 has a host of features, including a coloured LCD instrument console, keyless start, and dual-tone colour options in black, red, blue, and white. The electric scooter comes with a front disc brake and rides on alloy wheels. Deliveries for the new Ampere Reo 80 will begin across India from this month onward.

Greaves Electric says the company has been gaining momentum in the Indian EV space. The company retailed 6,000 electric scooters in March 2025, registering a 52 per cent month-on-month growth. The new offering will take on a host of entry-level e-scooters in the segment.

