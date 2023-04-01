Ampere Primus RCB Edition electric scooter launched this IPL 2023

Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd.’s electric two-wheeler brand, Ampere has announced the new Primus RCB edition celebrating the manufacturer’s association with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The T20 championship kicked off earlier this week and will see several announcements from Ampere as part of the association. The Ampere Primus RCB Edition will be available for pre-bookings for ₹499.

The Ampere Primus RCB edition will be built in restricted numbers. The limited edition electric scooter will be presented to one interesting player from the team in every home game. Prices for the new Primus RCB Edition are yet to be announced.

Also Read : Ampere aims ₹80,000-1 lakh price range of products, eyes portfolio expansion

Commenting on the collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director - Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, said, “Ampere Primus is a flagship electric scooter from Ampere which is perfectly suited for multiple usage needs of any Indian family. It has a very high appeal for modern millennial commuters with discerning taste. The RCB-themed limited edition Ampere Primus brings to life the spirit of the team, the sport and our purpose to make Har Gully Electric."

In terms of specifications, the Ampere Primus RCB Edition comes with a 3.4 kW PMS electric motor and claims to sprint from 0-40 kmph in 4.2 seconds with a top speed of 77 kmph. The scooter comes with an LFP battery pack, which promises a life of one lakh kilometres. The battery offers a range of 107 km on a single charge and can be charged fully in five hours. Other features include three riding modes, combi braking, and 22 litres of storage capacity.

First Published Date: