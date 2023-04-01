Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ampere Primus Rcb Edition Electric Scooter Launched This Ipl 2023

Ampere Primus RCB Edition electric scooter launched this IPL 2023

Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd.’s electric two-wheeler brand, Ampere has announced the new Primus RCB edition celebrating the manufacturer’s association with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The T20 championship kicked off earlier this week and will see several announcements from Ampere as part of the association. The Ampere Primus RCB Edition will be available for pre-bookings for 499.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Apr 2023, 11:46 AM
Follow us on:
The Ampere Primus RCB edition will be awarded the best performing RCB player in every home match

The Ampere Primus RCB edition will be built in restricted numbers. The limited edition electric scooter will be presented to one interesting player from the team in every home game. Prices for the new Primus RCB Edition are yet to be announced.

Also Read : Ampere aims 80,000-1 lakh price range of products, eyes portfolio expansion

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Ampere Reo
₹40,699 - 56,190 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Ampere V48
₹34,899 - 37,390 **Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Ampere Magnus
₹49,999 - 73,990 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Ampere Reo Elite
₹42,999 - 59,990 **Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
DISCONTINUED
Ampere Zeal
₹59,990 - 68,799 **Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40,700 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Commenting on the collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director - Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, said, “Ampere Primus is a flagship electric scooter from Ampere which is perfectly suited for multiple usage needs of any Indian family. It has a very high appeal for modern millennial commuters with discerning taste. The RCB-themed limited edition Ampere Primus brings to life the spirit of the team, the sport and our purpose to make Har Gully Electric."

In terms of specifications, the Ampere Primus RCB Edition comes with a 3.4 kW PMS electric motor and claims to sprint from 0-40 kmph in 4.2 seconds with a top speed of 77 kmph. The scooter comes with an LFP battery pack, which promises a life of one lakh kilometres. The battery offers a range of 107 km on a single charge and can be charged fully in five hours. Other features include three riding modes, combi braking, and 22 litres of storage capacity.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2023, 11:44 AM IST
TAGS: electric scooters Ampere Primus Ampere Primus RCB
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS