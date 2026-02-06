Ampere Nexus becomes first Indian electric scooter to conquer Kolli Hills ascent

Greaves Electric Mobility has entered the Asia Book of Records by becoming the first electric two-wheeler brand in India to successfully ascend the Kolli Hills in Tamil Nadu, a route known for its 70 hairpin bends and steep gradients. The record attempt was carried out on the Ampere Nexus electric scooter and was officially validated by the Asia Book of Records on the same day.

The ascent concluded on January 7, 2026, with the ride starting from Belukurichi and reaching the summit of Kolli Hills in 22 minutes and 10 seconds. Kolli Hills is regarded as one of the more demanding hill routes in South India, with continuous sharp turns and elevation changes that place sustained load on both the powertrain and chassis.

According to the company, the attempt sought to showcase the real-world capability of its electric two-wheelers under challenging conditions. The Ampere Nexus used for the run is equipped with an LFP battery and a high-tensile steel chassis, both designed to handle prolonged stress, repeated braking and varying loads. The e-scooter brings a motor and software setup that delivers instant torque for uphill sections, regenerative braking on descents and traction control for slippery surfaces.

Also Read : Yamaha launches EC-06, its first electric scooter for India, at ₹1.67 Lakh

Ampere Nexus: All you need to know

The Ampere Nexus gets a slender frame and is a family-friendly e-scooter with a flat floorboard and a large seat

The Ampere Nexus is the brand’s first performance-oriented e-scooter. It is powered by a mid-mounted PMS motor delivering 3.3 kW of rated output and up to 4 kW of peak power. Power comes from a 3 kWh LFP battery pack, claimed to deliver a range of up to 136 km on a single charge. Charging time stands at 3 hours and 22 minutes. The Nexus e-scooter can hit a top speed of 93 kmph and is rated for a gradeability rating of 16 degrees.

On the feature front, the Nexus comes with LED lighting, 12-inch alloy wheels and a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display running Ampere’s Nex.IO interface. The e-scooter is offered in two variants, Standard and ST, and is available in four colour options: Zanskar Aqua, Indian Red, Lunar White and Steel Grey.

In the Indian market, the Ampere Nexus competes with electric scooters such as the Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450S.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: