HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Amazon India To Deploy Tvs Motor's Electric Vehicles For Last Mile Deliveries

Amazon India to deploy TVS Motor's electric vehicles for last mile deliveries

Amazon India has a goal of inducting 10,000 electric vehicles into its fleet by 2025.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2022, 14:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only

TVS Motor Company has partnered with Amazon India to strengthen electric vehicle deployment, improve EV charging infrastructure and other connected services in the country. Under this strategic partnership, a fleet of TVS' electric two- and three-wheelers will be deployed for the latter's last-mile deliveries. Additionally, both the companies will examine EV use cases for various other Amazon business groups' logistical requirements.

Initially, to test solutions, both the companies will use TVS Motor’s electric vehicle solutions as a pilot for through its partner base and delivery associates across the country. Both the companies aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. "Electric mobility is a significant component of our business operations and we are resolute in our commitment to transforming our transportation network," said Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Iqube Electric
₹1.01 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160
159.7 cc
₹1 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
M2go Civitas (HT Auto photo)
M2go Civitas
₹1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
159.7 cc
₹1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns160
160.3 cc
₹1.05 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Public EV charging stations to have pre-paid collection of service charges: Govt

Amazon India has a goal of inducting 10,000 electric vehicles into its fleet by 2025 as part of The Climate Pledge - a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Globally, Amazon aims to add 100,000 EVs to its fleet by 2030.

The partnership also supports TVS Motor’s aim to have electric vehicles across all segments like delivery, commuter and premium. The company has announced that it will introduce a full portfolio of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers over a period of eight quarters in the domestic and international markets. “We have always been at the forefront of driving electrification in the industry with our continued focus in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment," said Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President - Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company.

Earlier this year, Amazon India partnered home-grown charging solutions and integrated electric mobility provider Magenta EV to deploy a fleet of EVs for its delivery partners in Hyderabad. The fleet of electric vehicles will include two-, three- and four-wheelers.

 

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2022, 14:10 PM IST
TAGS: Amazon India TVS Motor Company electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
Amazon India to deploy TVS Motor's electric vehicles for last mile deliveries
Amazon India to deploy TVS Motor's electric vehicles for last mile deliveries
Volvo starts delivery of XC40 Recharge, India's most affordable luxury EV
Volvo starts delivery of XC40 Recharge, India's most affordable luxury EV
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled with a new powerful engine
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV unveiled with a new powerful engine
Toyota removes Urban Cruiser from website. New Brezza-based model coming soon?
Toyota removes Urban Cruiser from website. New Brezza-based model coming soon?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city