Amazon India to deploy TVS Motor's electric vehicles for last mile deliveries

TVS Motor Company has partnered with Amazon India to strengthen electric vehicle deployment, improve EV charging infrastructure and other connected services in the country. Under this strategic partnership, a fleet of TVS' electric two- and three-wheelers will be deployed for the latter's last-mile deliveries. Additionally, both the companies will examine EV use cases for various other Amazon business groups' logistical requirements.

Initially, to test solutions, both the companies will use TVS Motor’s electric vehicle solutions as a pilot for through its partner base and delivery associates across the country. Both the companies aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. "Electric mobility is a significant component of our business operations and we are resolute in our commitment to transforming our transportation network," said Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India.

Amazon India has a goal of inducting 10,000 electric vehicles into its fleet by 2025 as part of The Climate Pledge - a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Globally, Amazon aims to add 100,000 EVs to its fleet by 2030.

The partnership also supports TVS Motor’s aim to have electric vehicles across all segments like delivery, commuter and premium. The company has announced that it will introduce a full portfolio of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers over a period of eight quarters in the domestic and international markets. “We have always been at the forefront of driving electrification in the industry with our continued focus in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment," said Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President - Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company.

Earlier this year, Amazon India partnered home-grown charging solutions and integrated electric mobility provider Magenta EV to deploy a fleet of EVs for its delivery partners in Hyderabad. The fleet of electric vehicles will include two-, three- and four-wheelers.

