Amazon India partners with Gentari for 10,000 EV fleet by 2025

Amazon India on Monday said that it has formed a strategic partnership with electric mobility firm Gentari for its EV deployment programme as it targets a fleet of 10,000 electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries by 2025.

Under the collaboration, Gentari Green Mobility Business will procure and deploy electric vehicles for the company in the next three years besides providing comprehensive fleet management services to the delivery service partners (DSPs) to ensure the seamless operation and upkeep of the EV fleet, Amazon India said.

The partnership will provide Delivery Service Providers (DSPs) access to more electric three-wheelers for Amazon deliveries, it added.

"We aim to empower our delivery service partners by providing them access to the right electric vehicles, end-to-end vehicle life cycle management services, as well as charging and parking facilities," said Abhinav Singh, VP (Operations) at Amazon India.

The company deployed more than 7,200 EVs in India at the end of 2023, and it remains well on track to achieve its goal of deploying 10,000 EVs in the domestic market by 2025, he said.

Amazon India has operations across 400 cities in the country.

"As we work together to deploy more EVs and contribute to India's net zero targets, I'm confident this collaboration will pave the way for a cleaner and electric future for India's transportation sector," said Nikhil Thomas, CEO of Gentari Green Mobility India.

Gentari Green Mobility India offers a comprehensive suite of services including a wide network of EV charging points, EV subscriptions through Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS), and personalised value-added services.

