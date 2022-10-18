HT Auto
Altigreen partners Jubilant Motorworks for EV retail experience center in Mumbai

Altigreen is a key player in the electric three-wheeler space and is now likely to benefit from Jubilant Motorworks' extensive presence and expertise in automotive dealership.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2022, 11:07 AM
Image courtesy Altigreen
Altigreen on Tuesday opened what is its first-ever retail experience center in the city of Mumbai -in Thane - by joining hands with Jubilant Motorworks. Acclaimed fashion designer Anita Dongre was the guest of honour on the occasion. While Altigreen is a key player in the electric three-wheeler space and targets solutions for last-mile transportation solutions, it is looking at benefiting from Jubilant Motorworks extensive presence across the country as the largest dealer partners for brands like Audi and MG Motor.

The EV or electric vehicle revolution in India is gaining momentum with battery-powered two and three-wheelers leading the charge. And in the electric three-wheeler space, Altigreen aims to have a sizeable say. Established in 2013, the company underlines its commitment to 100 per cent localization and for this, says it has been making extensive investments into R&D. It now has six retail dealerships across the country with each aimed at providing customers with a comprehensive buying experience. “With our EV range, we aim to provide best in class products for both goods and people movement with zero carbon emissions," said Amitabh Saran, Founder of and CEO at Altigreen. “It is important for players like us to provide the city with efficient and sustainable modes of transport solution."

The company also highlights that its products like Altigreen neEV are tailormade for Indian conditions and the potential customers benefit not just from a capable performance on the move but from its wide service network as well as low cost of spares. With a three-figure range, the need for frequent charge is also brought down.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
But while EVs may make sense for a plethora of reasons, visibility and awareness are also key in taking such products to the masses. This is where Jubilant Motorworks has the potential to add wind to the sails. “It’s a momentous occasion for us to partner with Altigreen in chiseling the future mobility for the country," said Amit Jain, CEO at Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd. “We are in alignment to the recent e mobility trends and already see a massive potential driven by Nation’s agenda of electrification. We are extremely happy to be able to introduce eco-friendly mobility and sustainable future into our business fabric. introduce eco-friendly mobility and sustainable future into our business fabric."

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2022, 11:07 AM IST
TAGS: Altigreen EV Electric vehicle electric mobility Jubilant Motorworks
