Altigreen launches Minsara multi-utility EV scooter at 1.24 lakh

Altigreen has entered India’s electric two-wheeler market with the launch of Minsara, a model developed for commercial and multi-purpose use. Priced from ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom), the new electric two-wheeler is aimed at customers who need a vehicle for both daily transportation and work-related tasks.

The launch marks Altigreen’s move beyond its existing electric cargo three-wheeler business into the multi-utility two-wheeler segment. The company is also preparing to enter the passenger three-wheeler category.

Designed for utility applications

Unlike conventional electric scooters focused primarily on personal commuting, the Minsara is intended for a wider range of users, including farmers, delivery workers, small traders, service technicians and fleet operators. Altigreen is positioning it as a vehicle for urban, semi-urban and rural operating conditions.

The electric two-wheeler produces peak torque of 172 Nm and has a claimed gradeability of 33 per cent. These figures are intended to support movement on inclines and across challenging road conditions. It has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 264 kg and a top speed of 75 km/h.

Its hardware includes 17-inch alloy wheels, telescopic suspension and a rib-caged chassis designed for durability. Safety and convenience features include crash guards, dual disc brakes with a Combined Braking System (CBS), a main stand and a side stand with a safety alert.

Bookings opened

The Minsara comes with a standard warranty of three years or 30,000 km. Altigreen has also indicated that extended warranty options will be offered.

Bookings are currently being accepted through the company's dealerships in Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Noida. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin on December 1, 2026.

Commenting on the launch, Deepak Thakur, CEO of JAKSON Green Vehicles, said, "With MINSARA, we are introducing a product that brings together utility, performance and sustainable technology to meet these real-world needs."

Amitabh Saran, CTO and founder of Altigreen, said, “At Altigreen, we have always believed that technology must solve real customer problems."

Altigreen is now part of the JAKSON Group. The manufacturer is also promising that an adequate dealership network, after-sales service and customer ownership programmes will support the Minsara rollout.

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