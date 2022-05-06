All-new Tata Ace EV launched in India with 154 km range

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched the new Ace EV in the market. The new model comes out as an electrified version of the company's much popular Ace commercial vehicle. The Ace EV has been introduced as an advanced zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle (SCV).

The new electric Ace has been introduced exactly 17 years after the introduction of the original Ace. The company says that the Ace EV has been developed to serve a variety of ‘intra-city applications’.

While the regular ICE-powered Ace has been priced starting from ₹4 lakh up to ₹5.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the new ACE EV is likely to retail from ₹6.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has also signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with leading e-commerce companies and logistics service providers – Amazon, BigBasket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing and Yelo EV. Under this, it will be delivering 39,000 units of the Ace EV to these firms.

The company says that it aims to revolutionalise the commercial EV segment with the new launch. “E-mobility is an idea whose time has come. At Tata Motors, we are moving with speed and scale to lead this change – in passenger cars, commercial vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover. I am delighted today that with the launch of the Ace EV, we are entering a new era of e-cargo mobility. Tata Ace is India’s most successful commercial vehicle ever," said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors, on the launch of the new model.

He added, “It has revolutionised transportation and created millions of successful entrepreneurs over the years. It will further build on this legacy by providing a technologically-advanced, clean and smart mobility solution. I am excited about the electrification of commercial vehicles."

