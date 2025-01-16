All-electric Isuzu D-Max BEV concept to be showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025

Isuzu Motor India is gearing up to showcase its offerings at the upcoming Auto Expo 2025, but the brand’s showstopper will be the all-electric D-Max BEV concept. Isuzu India has confirmed that the D-Max BEV concept will be showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025, nearly a year after making its global debut at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand.

Isuzu D-Max BEV Concept: What Is It?

The Isuzu D-Max BEV concept previews an electrified version of the diesel pick-up truck, which the company says has the same payload capacity as its diesel counterpart. The concept looks identical to the road-going version barring the blue highlights and revised grille that denote its electric powertrain. The concept uses a 66.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, while power will come from two electric motors, one on each axle. The front electric motor churns out 54 bhp and 108 Nm, while the rear electric motor produces 121 bhp and 217 Nm. The combined output stands at 174 bhp and 325 Nm of peak torque.

The Isuzu D-Max Electric prototype gets a redesigned nose with a covered grille and blue accents while the rest of the body shell remains the same

Isuzu D-Max BEV Concept: Production Plans

The top speed is restricted to 130 kmph with power going to all four wheels with a full-time 4WD system. The concept has a payload capacity of 1,000 kg with a 3,500 kg towing capacity. Isuzu announced last year that the D-Max BEV will enter production in 2025 for markets like Norway, followed by the UK, Australia, Thailand and other countries. The showcase would be the automaker’s intent to bring the model to India later.

It’s noteworthy to mention that the D-Max V-Cross has undergone a generation change globally, which continues to elude the Indian market for now. The automaker also showcased the D-Max Hi-Lander MHEV prototype at the Bangkok Motor Show last year. Based on the new-gen D-Max, the prototype came equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system paired with the 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine. We hope to get answers to when the new generation D-Max will hit Indian shores at the upcoming Auto Expo.

Isuzu Vehicles At Bharat Mobility 2025

Apart from the new D-Max BEV concept, Isuzu Motor India is likely to have its entire range on display including the current D-Max diesel pick-up on sale along with the D-Max commercial versions as well as the ambulance version. The Isuzu MU-X SUV will also be on display at the event.

