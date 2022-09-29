HT Auto
This multi-purpose Citroen concept car is as useful when you aren't driving it

Citroen Oli has a target weight of 1000 kg and is claimed to deliver 400 km of range on single charge.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Sep 2022, 18:19 PM
All-electric Citroën Oli concept car
French automaker Citroen has unveiled its new all-electric concept car, called Citroen Oli, which the brand is touting as a versatile vehicle, capable of enhancing the lives and lifestyles of all kinds of people. The concept vehicle builds on the Citroen Ami and comes as an affordable and multi-useful option for consumers. The Citroen Oli has reduced weight and complexity, and makes use of recycled and recyclable materials.

Citroen Oli has a target weight of 1000 kg and is claimed to deliver 400 km of range on single charge. It gets a top speed of110km/h for maximum efficiency and 10kWh/100km consumption. The electric vehicle's battery gets charged from 20% to 80% in around 23 minutes.

Citreon says that the Oli is a multi-purpose vehicle, not just useful when being driven, but equally useful when not on road. Not just an electric vehicle, it is being touted as an electric device with smart V2G and V2L capability and power for enjoyable driving and living.

The interior of the Citroen Oli concept car
The vehicle has an unusual silhouette whch commands functionality, efficiency as well as durability. In terms of aesthetics, the vehicle features identical front doors, bumpers and protective elements, flat panels and glass, and low weight materials, making it quite inexpensive and less heavy.

The concept Oli rides on unique steel/aluminium hybrid wheels combined with sustainable and intelligent Goodyear Eagle GO concept tyres. The interior is quite spacious and innovative. It features beam dash, ‘Smartband’ HMI projector and ‘bring your own device’ infotainment system. The are ‘mesh’ backed while the floor is washable and made of recyclable materials.

The concept car is Citroen's vision towards a sustainable and electric future, completing the circle of life as it can be refurbished, upgraded and repaired with recycled parts and resold for several owners.

Citroen will make use of the ideas, design details and interior advances used on the Oli concept car in its other future production models. The brand has also symbolically introduced new interpretation of Citroën’s ‘deux chevrons’ logo, which will be adopted in all its new products.

First Published Date: 29 Sep 2022, 18:15 PM IST
TAGS: Citroen Citroen Oli Citroen Ami electric vehicle electric car electric mobility EV
