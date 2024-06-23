All-electric BMW M3 sedan promising 1,322 bhp claims to beat everything

While some automakers are hitting the brakes on their electric vehicle (EV) plans, BMW is pushing the pedal to the metal. The German automaker is forging ahead with its Neue Klasse platform, a dedicated architecture for next-generation electric vehicles, including high-performance M cars. This news is sure to excite fans of the iconic M series models, who might have been apprehensive about the switch to electric power.

Frank Van Meel, CEO of BMW’s M division, has quelled anxieties about a lacklustre electric M3. In an interview with Motor Trend, he confidently stated that the upcoming electric M3 will "beat everything." His enthusiasm stems from the unique capabilities of the Neue Klasse platform, particularly the quad-motor configuration. This setup allows for precise control of both the drivetrain and chassis using "one central logic," resulting in a "neutral, linear, and predictable" performance car.

Adding to the excitement, Frank Weber, BMW's head of engineering and R&D, has hinted at a mind-blowing power output of one megawatt, translating to a 1,322 bhp. Further, he stated that this electric M3 promises to be a true force to be reckoned with, boasting unique battery chemistry, innovative cooling systems, in-house designed electric motors, an 800-volt architecture, and cutting-edge software to manage it all.

Variety and performance

BMW isn't just focused on raw power. They're also considering a lighter rear-wheel-drive variant of the electric M3, offering a distinct driving experience. While packing half the motors likely means half the power, a potential 661 bhp is still nothing to scoff at. Additionally, whispers of an electric M3 Touring variant built on the Neue Klasse platform hint at a future where performance and practicality can coexist.

While the news is thrilling, BMW M enthusiasts will have to exercise some patience. The Neue Klasse-based 3 Series is slated for arrival in 2026, followed by the much anticipated electric M3 in 2027. The electric M3 Touring would likely debut even later, potentially towards the end of the decade.

The price of performance?

The question of affordability remains unanswered. While details are scarce, it's safe to assume that a groundbreaking car with such bold claims will come with a hefty price tag.

While the wait for the electric M3 might be a few years but with promises of groundbreaking performance and a commitment to a thrilling driving experience, BMW is poised to solidify its position as a leader in the electric performance car segment.

