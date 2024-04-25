All-electric BMW i5 launched in India, priced at 1.20 crore

BMW India has launched the all-electric i5 in the country, the electrified version of the new-generation 5 Series. The new BMW i5 is priced at ₹1.20 crore (ex-showroom) and arrives in India in the top-spec M60 xDrive variant. The model arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). BMW commenced bookings for the new i5 earlier this month, and deliveries will begin soon.

The new BMW i5 M60 xDrive packs an 83.9 kWh (81.2 kWh usable) battery pack that promises a range of 516 km (WLTP Cycle) on a single charge. Power comes from a dual electric motor setup, one on each axle, which produces a combined output of 593 bhp and 795 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.8 seconds while the top speed is restricted to 230 kmph.

BMW is offering an 11 kW wall charger as standard with the new i5, while buyers can upgrade to a faster 22 kW AC charger as an option. The electric sedan can be charged using a 205 kW DC fast charger that brings down the charging time to just under 30 minutes between 10-80 per cent.

Compared to the new-generation 5 Series, the new i5 looks nearly identical bringing an electrified twist to the kidney grille that is now illuminated and has been closed off. The model also gets slimmer headlamps with two vertically-stacked LED DRLs, while the bumper looks more aggressive with the larger air intakes. The profile makes it instantly recognisable as part of the 5 Series family while the rear sports the new LED taillight design borrowed from the new 7 Series/i7, and an aggressive bumper with an integrated diffuser. The luxury EV rides on 20-inch alloys.

On the feature front, the new BMW i5 will be loaded with goodies including the new 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen, both of which run on iDrive 8.5 OS. The model will also come with ambient lighting, gesture control, and more. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, active cooling function, Bowers & Wilkins audio system, a 360-degree camera and more.

The car gets the M treatment in the cabin sporting carbon fibre accents, sports seats upholstered in Alcantara or Venganza, and a flat-bottom M leather-wrapped steering wheel. The new i5 is available in several colour options including the non-metallic Alpine White, while the metallic shades include M Brooklyn Grey, M Carbon Black, Cape York Green, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Sophiosto Grey, Oxide Grey and Mineral White.

The i5 is offered with a 2-year/unlimited km warranty as standard, while the battery remains protected under an 8-year/160,000 km warranty. The BMW i5 does not have a direct rival at its price point in the country but will face competition from a host of luxury electric offerings including the Audi Q8 e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQE, among others.

