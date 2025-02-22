AI-driven Volvo ES90 debuts on March 5. Here's what to expect from the EV sedan

Volvo has teased its upcoming ES90 sedan in the international market. The Volvo ES90 will make its debut on March 5 integrating advanced core computing and AI-driven safety features. The new all-electric sedan, built on the SPA2 architecture, is designed to evolve through software updates enhancing performance and safety over time.

Volvo ES90: AI integration

The ES90 will feature a dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin configuration, providing substantial computing power. The Orin processor can handle up to 508 trillion operations per second (TOPS), supporting various functions such as AI-driven safety measures, sensor management and battery optimisation.

The ES90’s AI capabilities are expected to grow over time with its deep learning model expanding from 40 million to 200 million parameters through data collection and software development.

Also Read : India-bound Volvo XC60 facelift debuts globally with new styling, more features

Volvo ES90: Safety

The ES90 incorporates Volvo’s Safe Space Technology, utilising lidar, radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors to detect obstacles and enhance safety. These systems work together to provide proactive safety measures such as collision avoidance and improved night-time detection.

Also watch: Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range

Volvo ES90: Performance

The ES90 shares its platform with the EX90 and will most likely use the same 111 kWh battery pack which offers a maximum claimed range of 600 km. Expect to see the sedan with an affordable rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant with a single motor and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration. However, there is no official word on these setups.

Also Read : Volvo XC90 facelift to launch in India in March

Volvo ES90: Superset tech stack

The ES90 is the second vehicle based on Volvo’s Superset tech stack following the EX90. This system integrates hardware and software to enable over-the-air updates, improving connectivity, safety features and battery efficiency.

A key highlight of the Superset tech stack is that it allows all models built on the platform to receive software upgrades simultaneously. This ensures that improvements made for one model can benefit others as well.

Volvo ES90: Will it come to India

The Volvo ES90 after its launch in the global market will most likely be brought to the Indian markets as well. In India, the ES90 will compete with rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQE, BMW i5 and the upcoming Audi A6 e-tron.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: