HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles After Eqs, Mercedes Set To Drive In This Electric Car To India By This Year

After EQS, Mercedes set to drive in this electric car to India by this year

Mercedes-Benz aims to take its EV offensive in India a step further with the launch of its third electric car by the end of this year. The German carmaker recently drove in the EQS, its second EV after EQC in the country.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2022, 16:41 PM
Mercedes-Benz EQB has already been launched in global markets. It will be the first seven seater electric luxury SUV to hit Indian shores.
Mercedes-Benz EQB has already been launched in global markets. It will be the first seven seater electric luxury SUV to hit Indian shores.
Mercedes-Benz EQB has already been launched in global markets. It will be the first seven seater electric luxury SUV to hit Indian shores.
Mercedes-Benz EQB has already been launched in global markets. It will be the first seven seater electric luxury SUV to hit Indian shores.

Mercedes-Benz is all set to drive in its third electric vehicle to India. The German carmaker has confirmed that the EQB seven-seater electric SUV will be launched in the country towards the end of this year. Mercedes had earlier confirmed that EQB will follow the EQS, the second EV model from the German carmaker which was launched recently. While the exact launch date is yet to be officially revealed, sources say the launch will happen sometime in December this year.

The EQB will be India's first luxury electric SUV to offer seven-seat configuration. The EQB electric SUV, which has already been launched in global markets, comes equipped with a 66.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. Mercedes says the EQB offers a range of more than 400 kms on a single charge.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹1.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.51 kmpl
₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Cls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Cls
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹86.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Vellfire
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.35 kmpl
₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

For global markets, Mercedes offers the EQB in two trims. The all-wheel drive EQB 300 is capable of generating maximum power output of 225 hp and peak torque of 390 Nm. The EQB 350 can churn out 288 hp of maximum power and peak torque of 521 Nm. Mercedes has also launched an AMG version of the EQB in China. It is not clear yet if all three trims will hit the Indian shores at the same time.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The design of the EQB electric SUV carries all the traits of a Mercedes SUV. It will carry have a continuous light strip at the front and rear as distinctive design feature. The company's logo sits on the Mercedes-EQ black panel grille. The compact SUV will stand on a set of 20-inch light-alloy wheels.

(Also read: Mercedes unveils its fourth electric model EQE, will it hit the Indian shores soon?)

The EQB electric SUV will come packed with several features which include a standard 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment display equipped with augmented-reality navigation. The system will be powered by the latest iteration of MBUX software.

Mercedes-Benz EQB will also be one of the safest electric cars in India. It achieved a 5-star rating from Euro NCAP recently where it scored 95 per cent in the adult occupant protection category and 91 per cent in the child occupant protection category.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2022, 16:40 PM IST
TAGS: EQB EQS Mercedes-Benz Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

This man offers cars, bikes worth ₹1.2 crore as Diwali gifts for employees
This man offers cars, bikes worth 1.2 crore as Diwali gifts for employees
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
After EQS, Mercedes set to drive in this electric car to India by this year
After EQS, Mercedes set to drive in this electric car to India by this year
Renault bets big on electrified cars, aims 40% sales contribution. Details here
Renault bets big on electrified cars, aims 40% sales contribution. Details here
BMW car, overspeeding at 230 kmph, hits truck on highway. All 4 occupants killed
BMW car, overspeeding at 230 kmph, hits truck on highway. All 4 occupants killed

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city