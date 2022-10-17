After EQS, Mercedes set to drive in this electric car to India by this year

Mercedes-Benz aims to take its EV offensive in India a step further with the launch of its third electric car by the end of this year. The German carmaker recently drove in the EQS, its second EV after EQC in the country.

Mercedes-Benz is all set to drive in its third electric vehicle to India. The German carmaker has confirmed that the EQB seven-seater electric SUV will be launched in the country towards the end of this year. Mercedes had earlier confirmed that EQB will follow the EQS, the second EV model from the German carmaker which was launched recently. While the exact launch date is yet to be officially revealed, sources say the launch will happen sometime in December this year.

The EQB will be India's first luxury electric SUV to offer seven-seat configuration. The EQB electric SUV, which has already been launched in global markets, comes equipped with a 66.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. Mercedes says the EQB offers a range of more than 400 kms on a single charge.

For global markets, Mercedes offers the EQB in two trims. The all-wheel drive EQB 300 is capable of generating maximum power output of 225 hp and peak torque of 390 Nm. The EQB 350 can churn out 288 hp of maximum power and peak torque of 521 Nm. Mercedes has also launched an AMG version of the EQB in China. It is not clear yet if all three trims will hit the Indian shores at the same time.

The design of the EQB electric SUV carries all the traits of a Mercedes SUV. It will carry have a continuous light strip at the front and rear as distinctive design feature. The company's logo sits on the Mercedes-EQ black panel grille. The compact SUV will stand on a set of 20-inch light-alloy wheels.

The EQB electric SUV will come packed with several features which include a standard 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment display equipped with augmented-reality navigation. The system will be powered by the latest iteration of MBUX software.

Mercedes-Benz EQB will also be one of the safest electric cars in India. It achieved a 5-star rating from Euro NCAP recently where it scored 95 per cent in the adult occupant protection category and 91 per cent in the child occupant protection category.

