Actor Kiccha Sudeep takes delivery of Mahindra BE 6 Electric SUV

Indian automaker Mahindra 's electric SUV range, which includes the BE 6 , XEV 9e and XEV 9S , has been growing fast. It has been especially popular with celebrities in India, with Kannada movie actor Kiccha Sudeep becoming the latest to take delivery of an electric Mahindra SUV. With the purchase, Sudeep joins a growing list of prominent personalities, including actor and racing enthusiast Ajith Kumar, who own the all-electric SUV.

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has taken delivery of the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three in Desert Myst, joining celebrity owners of the electric SUV, which offers up to 682 km claimed range

Kiccha Sudeep takes delivery of the Mahindra BE 6

A video shared by Karnatakana Kandeera on Instagram captures the delivery ceremony at a Mahindra dealership. After completing the formalities, Sudeep is seen walking to the delivery area, where the BE 6 is covered with a satin sheet. The actor unveiled the SUV and posed for photographs before taking delivery of the Desert Myst Mahindra BE 6. The electric SUV is also offered in Firestorm Orange, Tango Red, Everest White, Stealth Black and Deep Forest.

Mahindra BE 6: Features

The actor's SUV is the top-spec Pack Three variant, which comes equipped with a comprehensive list of premium features. These include 19-inch alloy wheels, an electrically operated tailgate, keyless entry with push-button start, flush-fitting door handles, adaptive suspension, C-shaped LED daytime running lamps, LED tail lamps with animated lighting effects, ventilated front seats, dual wireless smartphone chargers, a panoramic glass roof, a 360-degree camera and an augmented reality head-up display.

The BE 6 Pack Three has seven airbags and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for safety, including lane centring assist, automatic lane change, blind-spot detection and emergency steering assist.

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Mahindra BE 6: Battery, Range and Price

The Mahindra BE 6 is offered with two battery pack options: a 59 kWh unit and a 79 kWh pack. The latter, offered on the top-spec variant, powers a rear-mounted electric motor that develops 282 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the Indian automaker claims a driving range of up to 682 km for the 79 kWh version, while the 59 kWh variant offers a claimed range of 656 km on a single charge. Furthermore, the Mahindra BE 6 is currently priced between ₹18.90 lakh and ₹28.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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