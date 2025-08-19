About 50% public chargers remain non-functional: Tata reveals insights in latest report

Tata Motors has released key insights about electric vehicle users as part of the ‘India Charging Report 2025’. The latest report reveals key details about EV adoption, charging patterns, usage, and more. The report highlighted the challenges associated with charging, and out of a total of 25,000 public chargers, nearly 12,000 were identified as non-functional. About 38 per cent of customers surveyed by Tata found the unreliable chargers as a major obstacle hindering EV adoption.

EVs Cover 40% More Distance Than ICE Vehicles

This, despite a sharp growth in EV adoption across the country. The report revealed that EV owners cover 40 per cent more distance than ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles, with an average monthly running of 1,600 km, up by 11 per cent from 2023 to 2025.

Tata's Mega Charger network offers a charging speed of up to 120 kW and a 95 per cent uptime

ICR 2025 stated that 65 per cent of Indian pincodes now have at least one registered electric vehicle. The report also said that EVs are now the primary vehicles for 84 per cent of EV owners in 2025, up by 74 per cent in 2023. EV owners also have a higher usage intensity at 27 days per month, 35 per cent higher than ICE vehicle owners.

Public Chargers Grew 4x Between 2023 & 2025 To 24,000

The report states that EVs now traverse 95 per cent of India’s road network, while 50 per cent of Tata EV owners completed journeys of over 500 km or more, on routes like Delhi-Manali, Mumbai-Goa, and Hyderabad-Bengaluru. Furthermore, the number of public chargers grew by four times between 2023 and 2025, reaching 24,000 charging stations across highways and urban centres, the report revealed. The report also suggests that about 25 per cent of chargers in India are reaching utilisation levels above profitability thresholds, making them commercially viable owing to technology standardisation. About 35 per cent of Tata EV users reported using a fast charger at least once a month as of July 2025, up from 21 per cent in 2023.

Increasing Dependence on Public Charging

Around 77 per cent of Tata EV owners have taken trips that require public charging, and nearly 14,000 owners primarily rely on the public charging ecosystem.

In terms of shortcomings, the report stated that customers are struggling with 17-20 separate apps to locate and pay for charging. Users also reported payment barriers with chauffeurs, and the elderly reported difficulties with digital payments. Instead, there is a growing request for cash/UPI payment options at the charger itself.

